AtomTech Joins WAGO Network as a Certified Solutions Provider

AtomTech to provide industry expertise, help test WAGO products, and more

CLARKSTON, Mich., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™, a leading controls and SCADA integration solutions provider, today announced that it is partnering with WAGO, an electrical equipment supplier, as a Solutions Provider.

"Building community is essential to AtomTech's mission as we aim to serve our clients with cutting-edge expertise and strategies. By receiving the WAGO Solutions Provider title, we are not only able to expand our network, but participate in developing projects and innovations that advance the offerings we can present to operators in a wide range of industries from automotive to warehouse and logistics," said President of AtomTech, Shawn Gutierrez.

As a WAGO Solutions Provider, AtomTech will be involved in testing new WAGO products, and sharing market information to assist with product development. In return, AtomTech will gain first-hand experience through access to specialized training and reports.

"We are excited to have AtomTech join WAGO as a Solutions Provider and look forward to integrating their knowledge in the global automation and SCADA market," said Bill Prevo, Regional Sales Manager at WAGO.

To learn more about AtomTech's services, please visit www.atomtechinc.com.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechinc.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

We have implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

Media Contact

Kristen Gutierrez, AtomTech, Inc, 1 248-241-6977, [email protected], www.atomtechinc.com

SOURCE AtomTech, Inc