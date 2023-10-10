AtomTech Ushers in the Next Era of Training and Development with New Facility in Novi, Michigan

The controls and SCADA solutions company will offer top-notch professional growth opportunities through carefully crafted and immersive industry experiences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™, a leading controls and SCADA integration solutions company, is excited to announce that it has undergone a strategic relocation from Livonia to Novi, Michigan. The move welcomes in a new chapter for the growing company, which is in the process of opening a state-of-the-art facility in Novi that will serve as a permanent training cell for current and future employees.

The newly instated Novi-based facility is being meticulously designed to replicate an authentic industrial environment that offers a monumental step forward in AtomTech's commitment to fostering skill development, innovation, and real-world preparedness for its workforce. By simulating genuine challenges and environments, the company's team will be better prepared to anticipate, address, and adapt to the diverse needs of its clients spanning across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and logistics and warehouse. Additionally, it will empower them to remain on top of the rapidly evolving landscape of automation technology and adoption.

"This move is more than just a change of address. It is an investment in our team and a testament to our dedication to setting the gold standard in training and professional growth," said President of AtomTech, Shawn Gutierrez. "With the new facility we are ensuring that our team is equipped with the real-world knowledge that will allow them to navigate and excel in complex industrial environments."

The planting of new roots in Novi follows a series of expansion initiatives for AtomTech as it continues to serve the rising SCADA and automation markets. Most recently, the company announced the launch of operations in the United Kingdom, adding onto its growing international portfolio including AtomTech Mexico and AtomTech Canada.

"We are filled with immense optimism for what lies ahead. AtomTech is undergoing an evolution that upholds our mission to shape the future of the industry," continued Gutierrez.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechcontrols.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

We have implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

Media Contact

Kristen Gutierrez, AtomTech, Inc, 1 248-241-6977, kristen@atomtechcontrols.com

SOURCE AtomTech, Inc