AtomTech Welcomes Global Automation Service Leader Dave Anderton as Director of Resources

Dave Anderton joins to support the ongoing growth of the controls and SCADA integration company's client network and services

CLARKSTON, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™, a leading controls and SCADA integration solutions company, announced today the addition of Dave Anderton as the company's new Director of Resources. Backed by 30 years of recruitment experience and a 20-year career specializing in the global automation industry, Anderton's proven expertise will guide the expansion of both internal resources at AtomTech as well as the services required by the company's cross-industry clientele.

"Dave is joining the AtomTech team at a very exciting and important time. With the environment around automation rapidly evolving and adoption rates skyrocketing throughout industrial sectors and beyond, our mission to help companies modernize their systems is in demand. With an impressive track record delivering high standards of service to clients and contractors, Dave is the perfect person to help us meet and exceed these rising needs," said President of AtomTech, Shawn Gutierrez.

Dave has an extensive history as an operations and client relations director for a range of automation companies serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, and pharma. In turn, he brings a rare skill set rooted in automation engineering, day-to-day management, and innovative resource development to his new leadership role at AtomTech. As Director of Resources, Anderton will oversee the diversification of international and technical resources, visa processes, and other supportive measures designed for external and internal business essentials.

"I have shaped my career around setting and executing a top-notch client and contractor standard, so I appreciate that AtomTech puts customer satisfaction at the forefront of their approach. I look forward to contributing to the growth of their network and collaborating with the team as we discover ways to push the limits of how we can ensure the best results for all stakeholders," said Anderton.

The appointment of Dave Anderton to Director of Resources comes as AtomTech continues to build its presence in the controls, automation, and SCADA space. Throughout 2022, the company invested $250,000 in training programs, increased its staff by 31%, and doubled its North American reach with the launch of AtomTech Canada and the expansion of AtomTech Mexico.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechcontrols.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

We have implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

Media Contact

Kristen Gutierrez, AtomTech, 1 248-241-6977, [email protected]

SOURCE AtomTech