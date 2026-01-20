Atos Partners with Graia to Deliver Empathy-Driven AI Experiences at Enterprise Scale

"Enterprise experience is at a turning point. Together with Atos, we're enabling organisations to scale globally while preserving the empathy and clarity people expect from great service." Sahil Rekhi, Chief Revenue Officer at Graia. Post this

Graia's generative and agentic AI goes beyond transcription and translation. The platform continuously analyses conversations, monitors key phrases, and guides agents with culturally sensitive prompts while applying automated quality scoring to ensure consistent service standards. This enables Atos and its customers to improve performance visibility, quality control, and resolution speed across complex, multilingual environments.

"Organisations are under pressure to scale globally without losing the human connection people expect. Our partnership with Atos brings together deep transformation expertise and agentic AI designed to empower people, not replace them. Together, we're helping organisations move from automation-first thinking to experience-first outcomes."

Atos currently supports millions of users across more than 100 languages worldwide. By integrating Graia's AI-powered translation capabilities into its Digital Workplace services, Atos aims to remove language barriers, accelerate issue resolution, and deliver more localised, accessible support experiences. The initial deployment focuses on multilingual service desk interactions, with further expansion planned into onboarding, training, and broader employee experience use cases.

The collaboration aligns with Atos' broader shift toward proactive, AI-driven experience operations and reinforces Graia's mission to enable intelligent, empathetic interactions across service, sales, and operational environments.

Mike McGarvey, Global Head Digital Workplace Strategy, Atos Group, said: "By integrating Graia's voice translation technology into our Digital Workplace ecosystem, we are empowering our teams to connect more naturally with clients around the world. This is a leap towards truly inclusive, intuitive and localized digital experiences. Clients in finance, utilities, retail or healthcare sectors have already expressed strong interest and entrusted us with pilot phase projects."

The collaboration marks an important step in Graia's continued expansion across Europe and beyond, as the company accelerates its mission to redefine customer experience through intelligent, empathetic, and agentic AI.

About Graia

Graia is an AI technology company delivering a unified agentic platform that helps enterprises improve customer experience. The platform enables organisations to orchestrate human and AI interactions across service, sales, and operations, supporting more intelligent, empathetic, and scalable experiences at enterprise scale.

Launched in May 2025, Graia was formed through the consolidation of multiple specialist CX, CCaaS, and AI technology businesses, bringing together decades of experience in building and operating customer experience systems in complex, high-volume, and regulated environments. Graia's modular platform combines proprietary AI, conversational intelligence, real-time language translation, automation, and quality management, supporting millions of interactions each month across global, multilingual operations.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

