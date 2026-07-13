Atrium Health and OrthoCarolina join forces to build nationally recognized orthopedic destination

"This affiliation brings together the strengths of OrthoCarolina and Atrium Health to create something even greater for the patients and communities we serve," said Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part. Post this

Through a clinical affiliation agreement, the organizations will more closely align orthopedic care across all subspecialties, clinical operations, education and research activities. Through the affiliation, they will focus on evidence-based medicine, coordinated care pathways, aligned provider networks, shared quality measures, population health initiatives and performance goals. The organizations are also creating a new ambulatory surgery center joint venture to support broader access to high-quality orthopedic procedures in lower-cost outpatient settings.

"For decades, OrthoCarolina has been committed to delivering exceptional orthopedic care to the communities we serve," said Dr. Leo Spector, chief executive officer of OrthoCarolina. "Atrium Health is the right organization for this new engagement because we share a longstanding commitment to advancing orthopedic care across all the subspecialties, training the next generation of orthopedic practitioners and improving access for patients. This new collaboration allows us to remain true to who we are while working more closely with Atrium Health to transform how we deliver orthopedic care in our region for the benefit of our communities, patients and practitioners."

OrthoCarolina will remain a physician-owned and physician-led organization, with its physician partners retaining ownership and control of the practice. The agreements are designed to strengthen each organization's ability to meet the orthopedic needs of a growing patient base in the greater Charlotte area while supporting high-quality, affordable care.

"Healthcare is changing rapidly, and no organization can meet tomorrow's challenges alone," said Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part. "This affiliation brings together the strengths of OrthoCarolina and Atrium Health to create something even greater for the patients and communities we serve. Together, we will expand access, advance innovation, strengthen care coordination, and build on the legacy of one of the nation's leading orthopedic programs. Most importantly, this collaboration will help ensure that people across our region have access to world-class orthopedic care close to home. That's what the future of healthcare looks like: like-minded organizations working together around a shared commitment to help people live healthier lives."

When forming relationships with other organizations, Advocate Health seeks to improve quality, enhance the patient experience, support sustainable growth, expand access to high-quality care and strengthen the education and research missions that support the future of medicine.

"With this expanded relationship, our physicians continue to focus on what we do best, caring for patients, while Atrium Health helps us bring that model to more communities faster," said Dr. Rob McBride, president of OrthoCarolina. "OrthoCarolina remains physician-owned and physician-led, and that independence is exactly what makes this kind of growth possible."

"We have a long history of working closely with the physicians and team at OrthoCarolina, including through our orthopedic surgery residency program, and this stronger alignment will make a difference for our patients, physicians, trainees and the future of orthopedic care in this region," said Dr. Claude "T" Moorman, clinical vice president of Atrium Health's Musculoskeletal Division. "Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to build on the care already being delivered today, strengthen education and research, and pursue a nationally prominent musculoskeletal program that benefits the communities we serve for generations to come. While we know this will benefit our patients, it also creates a new environment in which our care teams can collaborate, share knowledge and experience what it means to be a best place to care."

Additional details about the affiliation, including how it will shape care delivery, provider networks and patient access across the region, will be shared as implementation moves forward.

About Advocate Health

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Advocate Health is the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States. A preeminent academic health system at the forefront of clinical excellence, innovation and research, it delivers care under the names Advocate Health Care in Illinois; Atrium Health in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama; and Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin and Michigan, and Wake Forest University School of Medicine is its academic core. Nationally recognized for expertise in heart and vascular, neurosciences, oncology, pediatrics and rehabilitation, Advocate Health is also a pioneer in the delivery of virtual health care. It is accelerating discovery by making research participation part of the standard-of-care through its one-of-a-kind National Center for Clinical Trials, plus two affiliated life-sciences-focused innovation districts and one of the nation's largest graduate medical education programs. With more than 165,000 teammates serving patients at 69 hospitals and over 1,000 care locations across eight states, Advocate Health reinvests over $6 billion each year to improve community health, making it one of the nation's largest providers of community benefit.

About OrthoCarolina

Since 1922, OrthoCarolina has been a distinguished and reputable physician-owned and physician-led orthopedic practice that prioritizes delivering exceptional patient-centered care and pioneering solutions. An industry leader in orthopedic treatment, research, and education, they provide world-class musculoskeletal care across the Carolinas with 40+ locations and nine Orthopedic Urgent Care Centers. OrthoCarolina consistently pushes the boundaries of medical advancements and actively contributes to the training of new specialists, while working to enhance accessibility to unparalleled orthopedic care. Learn more at orthocarolina.com.

Media Contact

OrthoCarolina Media Contact, OrthoCarolina, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], orthocarolina.com

Atrium Health Media Contact, Advocate Health, [email protected], advocatehealth.org

SOURCE OrthoCarolina