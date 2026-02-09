Atrium Hospitality Advances Career Growth in 2025 with 41% of Leadership Roles Filled Internally and Strong Associate Referral Engagement

"At Atrium Hospitality, we believe that when our associates grow, our company grows," said Anneliesse Cooper, Chief Human Resources Officer, Atrium Hospitality Post this

"At Atrium Hospitality, we believe that when our associates grow, our company grows," said Anneliesse Cooper, Chief Human Resources Officer, Atrium Hospitality. "We are intentional about creating opportunities for career progression and equipping our teams with the tools, training, and support they need to move forward with confidence. Seeing so many leadership roles filled from within—and so many new associates joining us through referrals—shows the strength of our culture and the pride our associates have in being part of Atrium."

Career Growth Fueled by Targeted Development

Atrium's career advancement success is driven by a structured approach to professional development. In 2025, the company continued investing in specialized training programs designed to build leadership skills and technical expertise across hotel disciplines. Key initiatives include Atrium's unique Front Office School, F&B University, and Clean School, each designed to prepare associates for the next step in their career journeys.

Atrium also leverages AHLA programs such as Supervisory Skillbuilders, apprenticeship programs, and industry certifications to support associate development. Career growth was especially strong across hotel operations departments, reinforcing the incredible upward mobility the hospitality industry provides—from entry-level roles into leadership positions that help deliver exceptional guest experiences every day.

Associates Powering Growth Through Referrals

Atrium's associates also played a key role in expanding the company's talent network. In 2025, nearly a quarter of all roles were filled through employee referrals, with the highest referral activity in Housekeeping, Culinary, and Food & Beverage positions. Atrium reinforced its commitment to associate advocacy through a referral incentive program, awarding more than $150,000 in referral bonuses during the year. By encouraging associates to recommend friends, family members, and former colleagues, Atrium continues to build teams grounded in trust, shared values, and a passion for hospitality.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Career Pathways in 2026

Building on this momentum, Atrium Hospitality has introduced new tools to make career growth even more transparent and accessible. In late 2025, the company launched Career Maps and Pathing tools to help associates visualize potential career journeys within the organization. Atrium is also continuing to expand its online training platform, with an increased focus on leadership development and reinforcing the company's Atrium Leadership Traits. These initiatives align with Atrium Hospitality's SPIRIT values—Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—which guide the company's approach to creating a workplace where associates feel supported, valued, and inspired to grow.

As Atrium looks ahead, its focus remains clear: nurturing talent, strengthening career pathways, and ensuring that every associate has the opportunity to build a rewarding, long-term future in hospitality.

For more information about career opportunities at Atrium Hospitality, visit www.atriumhospitality.com/careers.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 75 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,500 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

Media Contact

Emelie Ortiz, Atrium Hospitality, 1 678-606-9952 1454, [email protected], www.atriumhospitality.com

SOURCE Atrium Hospitality