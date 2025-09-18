Atrium Hospitality Announces Key Leadership Promotions as Company Enters Next Chapter of Excellence

The leadership transitions highlight Atrium Hospitality's people-first culture and long-term vision, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, supporting associate growth, and driving performance across its national portfolio.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atrium Hospitality, one of the nation's largest hotel operators, today announced several senior leadership promotions as the company continues to build on the momentum of its 10th anniversary. The changes underscore Atrium's commitment to advancing leaders from within and aligning its operations for long-term growth. Guided by the Atrium SPIRIT—its six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—the company strives to foster a culture that elevates its people, delivers exceptional guest experiences, and creates a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

Rob Mangiarelli Named Chief Executive Officer

Rob Mangiarelli has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer after serving as President. Since joining Atrium Hospitality, Mangiarelli has united teams across the portfolio, strengthened performance, and championed innovation with purpose. "It has been an incredible honor to serve alongside such a talented team these past several years," said Rob Mangiarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Hospitality. "As we look to the future, we will remain focused on delivering memorable guest experiences, creating growth opportunities for our associates, and leading with values that guide every decision we make."

Kimberly Furlong Appointed President

A founding Executive Committee member at Atrium Hospitality, Kimberly Furlong has been promoted from Chief Commercial Officer to President. In her expanded role, she will oversee both the Commercial and Operations teams, bringing sales, marketing, and operational excellence under a unified vision. "Atrium's strength comes from our people and the culture we've built together," said Kimberly Furlong, President of Atrium Hospitality. "By uniting our Commercial and Operations functions, we will continue to elevate performance, strengthen collaboration, and deliver exceptional results for our owners, guests, and associates."

Lars Schrader Elevated to Senior Vice President, Operations

Lars Schrader, who began his Atrium Hospitality career as a General Manager in 2019 and rose to Vice President of Operations in 2022, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. He will now oversee all property operations across Atrium's national portfolio, reporting directly to Furlong. "I am proud to be part of a company that invests in its people and rewards leadership rooted in values," said Lars Schrader, Senior Vice President of Operations. "Our teams are the heartbeat of Atrium, and I look forward to supporting them as we continue delivering operational excellence."

Recognizing Seth Ruzi's Retirement

The company also announced that General Counsel Seth Ruzi will retire at the end of 2025 after more than three decades in the hospitality industry, including seven and a half years at Atrium. He will continue to consult on special projects. Mangiarelli added, "Seth has been a trusted voice and steady guide through many important milestones. We are grateful for his integrity, leadership, and lasting contributions to Atrium."

Looking Ahead

These transitions represent more than promotions—they reinforce Atrium's long-term vision of aligning talent and structure to deliver sustainable growth. With proven leaders stepping into these expanded roles, Atrium is well positioned to continue elevating the guest experience, driving performance across its portfolio, and expanding its impact as one of the nation's leading hospitality companies.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 73 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,404 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

