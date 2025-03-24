Atrium Hospitality Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence, Growth, and Industry Leadership

Atrium Hospitality proudly marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of making a positive impact on the lives of our guests, strengthening community partnerships, and upholding a standard of excellence.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2015, Atrium Hospitality has rapidly grown to one of the largest hotel management companies in the United States. In 2018, Atrium Hospitality marked a pivotal moment by expanding its portfolio with the addition of 35 hotels, a move that significantly increased both its operational capacity and national presence. As of 2025, Atrium Hospitality manages an award winning, diverse portfolio of more than 74 full-service and select-service hotels and convention centers across 26 states, representing over 19,752 guest rooms and employing thousands of hospitality professionals. Its properties are affiliated with leading brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham.

As an owner and manager, the company is responsible for creating positive experiences for guests and associates. Atrium Hospitality strives to foster a culture built on the Atrium SPIRIT—its six core values that drive the business: Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork. These values continue to shape the company's approach to hospitality, guiding its commitment to exceptional service, responsible business practices, and making a positive impact on the communities where they operate, all while supporting the well-being and professional growth of its associates.

Nearly two hundred leaders gathered for the 2025 SPIRIT Leadership Conference to celebrate Atrium's 2024 successes and set the stage for an even more impactful 2025. As part of Atrium's commitment to positively impact the communities where they operate, the Atrium conference attendees participated in a service event benefiting SERVE 6.8. The event resulted in the donation of 7,705 lbs. of shelf-stable food, comprising 15,363 items—surpassing SERVE 6.8's previous record of 7,000 lbs. donated in a single month. The food will be distributed to four new locations that SERVE 6.8 will be opening in April, ensuring that more families and individuals in need will benefit from this generous contribution.

"Atrium Hospitality's success over the past decade is a testament to our incredible associates, who bring passion and dedication to everything they do," said Rob Mangiarelli, President & CEO of Atrium Hospitality. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on what's ahead - continuing to invest in our people, enhancing the guest experience through innovation, and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

A defining feature of Atrium Hospitality's growth has been its dedication to corporate responsibility, including career development, diversity initiatives, and environmental sustainability. The company has earned recognition for its Green Seal® and ENERGY STAR® certifications in their hotels while also reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice, being named the Top Workplace in Atlanta by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for multiple years. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality launched the WomenRISE program to empower female hospitality leaders through mentorship, resources, and career advancement opportunities. The inaugural class graduated in November 2024, aligning with National Career Development Month, and the next cohort selection process is underway.

"For the past decade, Atrium Hospitality has built a reputation by fostering meaningful relationships—with our guests, our associates, and our business partners," said Kimberly Furlong, Chief Commercial Officer of Atrium Hospitality and an original member of the company's executive team. "I am incredibly proud of the career growth we've fostered within our company and the culture of innovation that empowers our teams to succeed. As we move forward, we remain committed to serving our communities, supporting our associates, and upholding the same core values that have guided us since day one."

With a strong foundation and commitment to innovation, Atrium Hospitality is well-positioned to build on its success, driven by its dedicated teams and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

