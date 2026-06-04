Atrium Hospitality Celebrates Completion of Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation at Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream

"We're proud to introduce a refreshed experience that reflects both the energy of Lexington and the evolving expectations of today's travelers," said Seth McClain, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream. Post this

"We're proud to introduce a refreshed experience that reflects both the energy of Lexington and the evolving expectations of today's travelers," said Seth McClain, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream. "This extensive renovation allows us to better serve our guests with enhanced comfort, modernized event spaces, and welcoming gathering areas while continuing to deliver the exceptional hospitality Embassy Suites is known for."

The property enhancements introduce contemporary design elements, upgraded furnishings, enhanced functionality, and thoughtfully redesigned gathering areas intended to create a more comfortable and connected overall stay. The improvements further strengthen Embassy Suites Lexington/UK Coldstream as a destination for group travel, corporate meetings, weddings, and social events in the Lexington market.

Renovation Highlights Include:

Renovated two-room guest suites featuring updated furnishings, finishes, lighting, and enhanced comfort elements

Redesigned atrium, lobby, and public spaces with contemporary décor and flexible seating areas for socializing, working, or relaxing

Modernized meeting and event venues with upgraded finishes and enhanced audiovisual capabilities for conferences, weddings, and special events

Updated dining and lounge areas supporting Embassy Suites' signature complimentary made-to-order breakfast and complimentary evening reception

Property-wide enhancements intended to enhance overnight stays, group events, and corporate gatherings

"At Atrium Hospitality, we remain focused on investing in our hotels to ensure they continue delivering exceptional experiences for guests and value for the communities they serve," said Larry Cooper, Vice President, Operational Strategies – East Region, Atrium Hospitality. "This renovation reflects Atrium Hospitality's ongoing commitment to thoughtful property enhancements that strengthen our hotels for the future."

Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream offers convenient access to downtown Lexington, the University of Kentucky, Kentucky Horse Park, Rupp Arena, Keeneland Race Course, and Blue Grass Airport, making the hotel an ideal destination for meetings, events, business travel, and weekend getaways in Central Kentucky.

To learn more or reserve accommodations, visit the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream website.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service hotel brand offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, upscale experience with two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and a complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers nearly 270 open hotels with more than 30 properties in development. Experience a stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 75 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,500 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2026, Atrium Hospitality was recognized as an Atlanta Top Workplaces winner in partnership with Axios, adding another workplace culture honor to the company's growing list of accolades. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

Media Contact

Emelie Ortiz, Atrium Hospitality, 1 833-287-4864 1454, [email protected], www.atriumhospitality.com

SOURCE Atrium Hospitality