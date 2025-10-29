Atrium Hospitality Elevates Four Leaders to Key Management Roles, Strengthening Companywide Leadership in Operations, Technology, Talent, and Finance

Atrium Hospitality, one of the nation's largest hotel owners and operators, announced the promotion of four accomplished leaders reflecting the company's continued investment in its people and commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. The promotions span key management areas including finance, information technology, talent acquisition, and operations, further strengthening Atrium's leadership across its nationwide portfolio.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atrium Hospitality, one of the nation's largest hotel owners and operators, has announced the promotion of four accomplished leaders who exemplify the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and people-first leadership.

Peter O'Neall has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance, Rakesh Gupta to Senior Vice President of Information Technology, Bryan Drackett to Vice President of Talent Acquisition and HR Technology, and Sandi Snead to Vice President of Operations. These advancements reflect Atrium's dedication to cultivating internal talent and driving sustainable growth.

"These promotions recognize exceptional leaders who consistently embody Atrium's SPIRIT values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork," said Rob Mangiarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Hospitality. "Sandi, Rocky, Bryan, and Peter have each played an instrumental role in elevating our business and culture. I'm confident that under their continued leadership, Atrium will remain at the forefront of hospitality excellence."

Leadership Highlights:

Peter O'Neall, Senior Vice President of Finance

Peter O'Neall began his career in hospitality at the Front Desk before progressing into management and financial leadership roles with Peachtree Hospitality Management. He gained hands-on real estate experience in underwriting hotel acquisitions and structuring loans to support company growth. Since joining Atrium, Peter has focused on strategic financial planning, asset performance, and commercial team collaboration. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Georgia Tech, earned in December 2023.

Rakesh Gupta, Senior Vice President of Information Technology

Rakesh "Rocky" Gupta is a veteran technology executive with more than 20 years of global IT leadership experience across hospitality, fintech, and e-commerce. Since joining Atrium Hospitality, he has driven enterprise technology strategy, innovation, and governance for the company's portfolio of 70 Marriott, Hilton, and IHG hotels—leading modernization efforts that enhance scalability, efficiency, and cybersecurity. Rocky also serves on advisory boards for leading hospitality tech organizations, further supporting industrywide innovation and advancement.

Bryan Drackett, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and HR Technology

Bryan Drackett's career showcases a steady rise from hotel operations to human resources leadership. He joined Atrium Hospitality in 2022, where his passion for sourcing and onboarding talent, combined with his ability to merge operational insight with technological innovation, has helped redefine Atrium's recruitment strategies. Bryan's leadership has been marked by his people-first approach and his dedication to creating better candidate and associate experiences through automation and analytics.

Sandi Snead, Vice President of Operations

Sandi Snead began her hospitality career in 1989 as a PBX operator and joined John Q. Hammons Hotels the following year as a Guest Service Agent at the Embassy Suites Hotel KCI, where she began a steady progression through increasingly responsible roles. Over her 35-year career, Sandi has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to leading teams, driving performance, and embracing new challenges. Her experience and passion for the hospitality industry have been instrumental in her continued success and advancement.

"Atrium's success is built on the strength of our people," said Kimberly Furlong, President of Atrium Hospitality. "Each of these leaders embodies the values that make Atrium special—collaboration, perseverance, and innovation—and reflects the career development opportunities available within our company."

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 73 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,400 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

