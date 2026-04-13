Atrium Hospitality Hosts 2026 SPIRIT Leadership Conference, Celebrating Performance, Purpose, and the Future of Hospitality Leadership

"Atrium Hospitality's continued success is driven by the passion and dedication of our leaders and associates," said Rob Mangiarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Hospitality. Post this

The conference also featured CPAE Hall of Fame and Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) keynote speaker Colette Carlson, who delivered a captivating and impactful presentation focused on helping leaders, teams, and organizations activate The Human Edge™—the critical strategies that strengthen trust, foster connection, and elevate performance in an increasingly automated, fast-paced world. Her insights provided attendees with practical strategies to strengthen relationships, enhance team performance, and lead with greater influence across their organizations.

"Atrium Hospitality's continued success is driven by the passion and dedication of our leaders and associates," said Rob Mangiarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Hospitality. "The SPIRIT Leadership Conference is an opportunity to reflect on our accomplishments, invest in our people, and align on how we continue to lead with purpose—both within our hotels and in the communities we serve."

A highlight of the conference was the annual awards celebration, recognizing top-performing hotels and teams across the portfolio for their operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and commitment to Atrium's values. The event also honored recent graduates of the AtriumRISE General Manager Development Program, underscoring the company's dedication to fostering career journeys and advancing internal talent.

As part of Atrium Hospitality's ongoing commitment to community impact, conference attendees participated in a large-scale service initiative in partnership with Kellogg's as a conference sponsor. Through a "School Supply Stampede," volunteers packed and donated 1,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies for children served by the Samaritan Community Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families in need across Northwest Arkansas.

Building on its commitment to investing in future hospitality leaders, Atrium Hospitality also introduced a new scholarship program tied to its annual SPIRIT Leadership Conference. The program awards scholarships to local students pursuing degrees in hospitality or related fields. Applicants were invited to submit short videos sharing their passion for hospitality, career aspirations, and how they embody Atrium's SPIRIT core values through real-world experiences.

This year, three students from the University of Arkansas were selected as scholarship recipients for their outstanding submissions, highlighting both their leadership potential and commitment to service.

"Our partnership with Atrium Hospitality exemplifies how industry and academia can come together to meaningfully shape the future workforce," said Dr. Kelly Ann Way, Associate Professor of Hospitality Management at the University of Arkansas. "This scholarship creates real opportunity for our students while strengthening the pipeline of talented, service-driven leaders."

"A defining part of our culture is investing in people—both within Atrium and in the communities where we operate," said Kimberly Furlong, President of Atrium Hospitality. "From supporting the next generation of hospitality leaders to giving back locally, this conference reflects who we are and how we lead." Atrium Hospitality's ongoing focus on leadership development, operational excellence and community engagement continues to strengthen its culture and drive meaningful impact across its portfolio. Building on this strong foundation, the company is poised to expand its success in 2026 and beyond.

For more information about Atrium Hospitality, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 75 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,500 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

Media Contact

Emelie Ortiz, Atrium Hospitality, 1 678-606-9952 1454, [email protected], www.atriumhospitality.com

SOURCE Atrium Hospitality