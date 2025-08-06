Atrium Hospitality Introduces DoubleTree by Hilton Stamford, Ushering in a New Era of Hospitality

"Atrium Hospitality is thrilled to introduce DoubleTree by Hilton Stamford, bringing a fresh, welcoming atmosphere to the Stamford area," said Peter Komar, Vice President, Operational Strategies – Midwest Region, Atrium Hospitality. Post this

The DoubleTree by Hilton Stamford offers travelers an inviting environment with 484 guestrooms, including spacious suites and thoughtful design touches that combine functionality with comfort. A refresh of the hotel's guestrooms is planned for later this year, promising to enhance the property's offerings and deliver an even more elevated guest experience. The hotel also features flexible meeting and event spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor pool, and the signature DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie at check-in.

"Joining the DoubleTree by Hilton family allows us to continue elevating the guest experience while maintaining the friendly, attentive service our guests know and love," said Chris Costabile, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Stamford. "From leisure travelers to corporate guests, we're excited to welcome everyone to experience the next chapter of hospitality in Stamford."

DoubleTree by Hilton Stamford is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using Digital Key. To plan your next stay and experience the transformation visit the DoubleTree by Hilton Stamford website.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of nearly 700 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across 59 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its iconic, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 73 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,404 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. For more information, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

