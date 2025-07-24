Atrium Hospitality Unveils Extensive Renovation at Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

"Our goal was to elevate the entire guest experience while honoring the community's vibrant spirit," said Ed Buckley, General Manager of Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Post this

"Our goal was to elevate the entire guest experience while honoring the community's vibrant spirit," said Ed Buckley, General Manager of Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. "From our revitalized rooms to our flexible event spaces, this renovation reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence."

Renovation Highlights:

Modernized Guest Rooms: Each guest room now features updated furnishings, improved lighting, luxurious bedding, and upgraded in-room amenities designed to inspire rest and productivity.

Refreshed Public Spaces: The lobby, lounge, and communal areas have been redesigned to create a more open, welcoming atmosphere ideal for both socializing and remote work.

Upgraded Meeting & Event Facilities: The property offers over 23,000 square feet of flexible event space, now enhanced with advanced audiovisual technology and contemporary finishes—ideal for conferences, weddings, and social gatherings.

Sustainability Features: The renovation incorporates energy-efficient lighting, low-flow fixtures, and environmentally conscious design elements in alignment with both Marriott's and Atrium Hospitality's sustainability goals.

"Atrium Hospitality is investing in its portfolio to ensure our properties meet the evolving needs of today's travelers," said Peter Komar, Vice President, Operational Strategies - Midwest Region, Atrium Hospitality. "The updates at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott enhance both function and form, allowing us to better serve our guests, local partners, and the greater community."

The Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center remains a top choice for travelers visiting central Illinois, offering walkable access to Uptown's shops and restaurants, the Children's Discovery Museum, and the Amtrak station. To book your stay or plan your next event at the newly renovated property, visit the Bloomington-Normal Marriott website.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 73 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,404 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. For more information, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

About Marriott Hotels

With over 600 properties in more than 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hospitality – hosting guests with warm and welcoming service and providing thoughtful spaces to help them reach their full potential. To learn more, visit marriott.com and connect with Marriott Hotels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

