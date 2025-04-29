Atrium Hospitality Unveils Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel & Convention Center

"With this significant renovation, we're excited to offer both new and returning guests enhanced comfort and modern amenities that reflect the vibrant spirit of Charleston." Post this

Renovation Highlights:

Modernized Guest Suites: Each two-room suite now features fresh furnishings, improved lighting, luxurious bedding, and upgraded in-room amenities, ensuring a restful and stylish stay.

Revitalized Public Spaces: The atrium lobby and communal areas have been redesigned to create a more open and inviting atmosphere, with comfortable seating arrangements suitable for both relaxation and remote work.

Enhanced Dining Options: The hotel's dining experience has been enriched with re-envisioned spaces that support Embassy Suites' signature complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening receptions. Guests can now enjoy dinner or connect with friends at the newly updated Palm Tree Bar and Grill, which offers a taste of the Lowcountry through its signature Southern-inspired cuisine and relaxed atmosphere.

Upgraded Meeting and Event Facilities: The hotel's versatile meeting and event spaces have been elevated to deliver a more tailored and engaging experience for groups of all sizes. Designed with both function and style in mind, the newly enhanced venues feature advanced audiovisual technology and elegant décor — making them ideal for conferences, weddings, and social gatherings.

Sustainability Initiatives: In alignment with Atrium Hospitality's commitment to environmental stewardship, the renovation incorporates energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and other eco-friendly features to minimize the hotel's ecological footprint.

"Atrium Hospitality is dedicated to investing in properties that enrich the guest experience while contributing positively to the communities we serve," said Larry Cooper, Vice President, Operational Strategies — Eastern Region, Atrium Hospitality. "The extensive renovations at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality in one of the nation's most beloved destinations."

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel & Convention Center continues to offer convenient access to North Charleston's top attractions, including Tanger Outlets, the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, and the historic charm of downtown Charleston.

To book your stay or plan an event at the newly renovated property, visit the Embassy Suites Charleston Airport website.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel owners and operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company oversees a portfolio of 75 hotels in 26 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 20,000 guest rooms/suites and 2.9 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

