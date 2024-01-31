Atruent Achieves SOC2 Compliance, Enhancing IT Security and Trust for Clients

"Achieving SOC2 Type 1 Compliance is not just a milestone for Atruent; it's a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to the security and trust of our clients." -Ankit Khanna, Chief Technology Officer of Atruent. Post this

For Atruent's clients, this level of compliance means enhanced trust and security. The SOC2 Type 1 Compliance demonstrates Atruent's ability to not only implement robust security practices but also to commit to ongoing improvements in managing client data securely.

Achieving SOC2 Type 1 Compliance is part of Atruent's continued effort to provide transparent and secure IT solutions. The company is also in the process of obtaining SOC2 Type 2 compliance, expected in the next 60 to 90 days, which will further validate the effectiveness of its systems over time.

According to Ankit Khanna, Chief Technology Officer of Atruent, "Achieving SOC2 Type 1 Compliance is not just a milestone for Atruent; it's a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to the security and trust of our clients. In today's digital landscape, where security threats are ever-evolving, this underscores our dedication to implementing and maintaining the highest standards of data protection." Ankit continued to say, "Our team works tirelessly to ensure that our security measures are not only robust but also continuously evolving to meet the challenges of a dynamic technological environment. This achievement is a testament to our promise to deliver not just solutions, but peace of mind to our clients, knowing their sensitive information is in safe hands. As we progress towards SOC2 Type 2 compliance, our focus remains steadfast on enhancing our security protocols and strengthening the trust our clients place in us."

Atruent, with its focus on customized IT solutions, serves a broad range of industries, providing a 360-degree view of information technology. From network management to addressing global IT challenges, Atruent tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each client.

About Atruent:

A privately owned company, with more than 30 years of experience in information technology. Headquartered in Maryland, Atruent prides themselves on providing trusted and reliable services in an effort to enhance their clients' technological experience. Atruent recognizes that behind every computer screen is a unique individual. This understanding is why they maintain a deep appreciation for face-to-face interactions, the warmth of personal connections, and the importance of fostering meaningful relationships with their clients. Learn more about Atruent at www.Atruent.com

