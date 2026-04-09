Atruent Announces Expansion and Relocation to New Columbia, Maryland Headquarters

"We've experienced significant growth over the past three years, and this new space allows us to continue scaling while maintaining the high-touch, relationship-driven service our clients rely on." said Aida Keehner, Founder of Atruent. Post this

"For us, this isn't just a change of address, it's a reflection of where we're headed," said Aida Keehner, Founder of Atruent. "We've experienced significant growth over the past three years, and this new space allows us to continue scaling while maintaining the high-touch, relationship-driven service our clients rely on."

Atruent serves a diverse portfolio of clients across multiple industries, with particular expertise in healthcare organizations and government contractors, where security, compliance, and operational reliability are critical. The company supports clients navigating complex regulatory environments, including HIPAA, SOC 1, SOC 2, and CMMC, while also delivering fully managed IT services tailored to each organization's unique needs.

As part of its expanding service offerings, Atruent provides Compliance as a Service (CaaS), a fully managed, ongoing solution designed to help organizations achieve and maintain regulatory compliance. Through continuous monitoring, risk assessments, policy development, and proactive security management, Atruent ensures clients remain audit-ready while reducing risk in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

While healthcare and GovCon represent key areas of specialization, Atruent continues to partner with businesses across a wide range of industries, providing comprehensive IT consulting, cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services designed to drive efficiency, resilience, and growth.

The new location will also serve as a hub for client engagement, collaboration, and community involvement. As part of this transition, Atruent will host an Open House on June 10, 2026, welcoming clients, partners, and members of the local community to tour the new space and connect with the Atruent team.

"This expansion allows us to deepen our impact, not only with our clients, but within our community," Keehner added. "We're excited to open our doors and share this next chapter with the people who have helped us get here."

Atruent remains committed to delivering trusted, enterprise-level IT solutions with a personalized approach, helping organizations solve complex technology challenges while building long-term, meaningful partnerships.

About Atruent

Atruent is a privately owned Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) headquartered in Maryland. Over 17 years of trusted IT experience, Atruent has delivered reliable IT solutions across diverse industries, building long-term partnerships along the way. (Our 17-year legacy is defined by client trust, loyalty, and proven results across many sectors.) Based in Maryland, Atruent prides itself on reliable, personal service because behind every computer screen is a person, valuing face-to-face relationships and a personal touch. Built on trust, respect, and passion for our clients' success, Atruent strive to be the last IT partner our client will ever need, earning their loyalty through every interaction.

Media Contact

Lauren Aversa, CC&A Strategic Media, 1 4437098943, [email protected], https://www.ccastrategicmedia.com/

SOURCE Atruent