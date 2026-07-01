Atruent Launches New Website Reflecting Its Vision for Trusted, Lifelong Technology Partnerships

"This new website reflects who we are today: a trusted technology partner built on relationships, accountability, and a genuine commitment to helping our clients succeed" -Aida Keehner, President & CEO of Atruent Post this

"Our vision has always been to be the last managed IT partner our clients will ever need," said Aida Keehner, President & CEO of Atruent. "This new website reflects who we are today: a trusted technology partner built on relationships, accountability, and a genuine commitment to helping our clients succeed. We wanted the site to communicate not only what we do, but how we do it - with Passion, Accountability, Respect, and Trust at the center of everything."

The redesigned website introduces a modern visual identity, streamlined navigation, expanded service information, and educational resources to help organizations better understand today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Visitors can explore Atruent's approach to cybersecurity, compliance readiness, AI-driven business solutions, and proactive IT management, while gaining insight into the company's culture and long-term client partnerships.

Founded in 2009, Atruent has spent nearly two decades helping organizations strengthen their technology infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and reduce risk through strategic IT leadership and personalized support. After recently announcing its relocation to a newly expanded office in Columbia, Maryland, Atruent hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and Open House on June 11, 2026. At the event, Atruent welcomed clients, partners, and members of the local community to tour the new space and connect with the Atruent team. Atruent remains focused on delivering enterprise-level expertise with the personal attention and responsiveness of a trusted local partner.

"Working with Atruent was a natural fit because their team genuinely lives out the values they promote," said Stephen Taormino, CEO of CC&A Strategic Media, the agency responsible for the website design and development. "From the beginning, our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects Atruent's unique culture and commitment to long-term client success. The result is a website that not only communicates their capabilities but also captures the personality and trust that define the Atruent brand."

The launch represents another milestone in Atruent's continued growth and reinforces its mission of delivering reliability, security, innovation, and support without compromise.

For more information, visit www.atruent.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Aversa, CC&A Strategic Media, 1 4437098941, [email protected], www.ccastrategicmedia.com

SOURCE CC&A Strategic Media