ATS Life Sciences and Staubli Robotics Collaborate to Develop a Multi-Million-Dollar End-to-End Syringe Manufacturing System

Olivier Cremoux leads the North American Sales and Marketing team for Staubli Pharma and Med Devices, based in Duncan, South Carolina. He states, "Staubli and ATS LSS have established a strategic partnership to develop high-end automation projects for the pharma and medical industry. While our companies have collaborated for years, creating state-of-the-art automated solutions for device manufacturing and drug compounding, we are reaching a new milestone with this great success."

Andy Glaser, VP of Global Sales at ATS Life Sciences Systems, comments, "By harnessing the expertise of industry leaders like Staubli and pairing them with the innovative solutions that ATS LSS has become known for, we address our unique customer challenges and continue to drive innovative solutions which fundamentally tackles the market demand for medical devices."

ATS Strategic Partners

This syringe assembly system is just one example of the innovative solutions that ATS LSS and Staubli Robotics, working together strategically, can deliver. Their depth and breadth of expertise make them ideal partners for developing this 300-syringe-per-minute fully automated solution.

About ATS Life Sciences Systems

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in a wide array of markets including life sciences. With over 26,000 systems built and maintained globally, ATS Life Sciences Systems is committed to providing its customers with the highest-quality automation solutions.

For more information about ATS Life Sciences Systems and its automation solutions, please visit ATSLifeSciences.com or our LinkedIn page @ats-life-sciences

About Staubli Robotics

Headquartered in Switzerland, with four satellite offices in North America, Staubli Robotics is a recognized global leader in robotic systems, with more than 30 years' experience in the life sciences space and with aseptic applications. Staubli has deployed over 10,000 robots in the life sciences space and has a global team with over 200 employees dedicated to this industry.

For more information about Staubli and their robotic solutions for industrial applications, please visit Staubli.com/global/en/robotics.html

For inquiries about the ATS LSS Vendor Partnership Program, and opportunities to join, please contact:

Brandon Cole, Business Development and Strategic Planning Manager at [email protected] or visit the website at ATSLifeSciences.com/ats-partner-network

Media Contact

Kate Neff, Marketing Content Strategist, ATS Corporation, Life Sciences Marketing, 1 519.240.5258, [email protected], https://www.atslifesciences.com/

SOURCE ATS Corporation, Life Sciences Systems