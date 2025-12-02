ATS Mako, a Saffar Capital Company, Accelerates Growth With Acquisition of Applicant Starter and Unveils Seamless Transition Program for Users

"At Saffar Capital, our philosophy is simple: we invest in companies that create meaningful impact," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of Saffar Capital. Post this

As part of the acquisition, the Applicant Starter platform will be discontinued before the end of the year. ATS Mako is providing early notice to ensure all users have ample time to migrate without disruption.

To support a seamless transition, ATS Mako is offering Applicant Starter users an exclusive upgrade package, including:

• 30 days free on ATS Mako

• White-glove onboarding, migration, and account setup

• Special promotional pricing through Friday, December 5

• Priority demo scheduling for rapid deployment

"We are thrilled to welcome Applicant Starter users into the ATS Mako family," said Siddney Mcleod, Head of ATS Mako. "Backed by Saffar Capital, we are investing aggressively in technology, people, and customer experience.

This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a smarter, faster, more intuitive applicant tracking platform that empowers organizations to hire with confidence."

"At Saffar Capital, our philosophy is simple: we invest in companies that create meaningful impact," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of Saffar Capital. "ATS Mako is redefining how businesses hire, operate, and grow—and the acquisition of Applicant Starter is another major step in that direction. We are committed to accelerating ATS Mako's expansion and continuing to invest in technology that drives real efficiency and real value for our partners nationwide."

Applicant Starter users are encouraged to visit ATSMako.com to book their demo and begin the onboarding and migration process.

About ATS Mako

ATS Mako is an advanced applicant tracking and hiring automation platform designed to streamline recruitment, enhance candidate experiences, and optimize hiring workflows. Powered by thoughtful engineering and continuous innovation, ATS Mako supports companies across the country in elevating their talent acquisition strategy. ATS Mako is proud to be a subsidiary of Saffar Capital, a diversified investment firm focused on scaling technology, media, and service-driven businesses.

Media Contact

Grace Fuerte, Saffar Capital, 1 602-332-8652, [email protected], https://saffarcap.com/

SOURCE Saffar Capital