ATS Mako, a Saffar Capital Company, Accelerates Growth With Acquisition of Applicant Starter and Unveils Seamless Transition Program for Users

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATS Mako, one of the nation's fastest-growing providers of applicant tracking and automation solutions and a portfolio company of Saffar Capital, today announced the acquisition of Applicant Starter. The strategic move strengthens ATS Mako's market position, expands its customer base, and advances its mission of modernizing and simplifying recruitment operations for organizations across the United States.
Saffar Capital—known for its targeted investments in technology, media, and enterprise SaaS—has been rapidly scaling ATS Mako through capital infusion, operational expertise, and a long-term commitment to building durable, high-impact software companies. The acquisition of Applicant Starter represents a significant milestone in Saffar Capital's strategy to expand its footprint across automation, workforce technologies, and systems that drive operational efficiency for businesses nationwide.
As part of the acquisition, the Applicant Starter platform will be discontinued before the end of the year. ATS Mako is providing early notice to ensure all users have ample time to migrate without disruption.
To support a seamless transition, ATS Mako is offering Applicant Starter users an exclusive upgrade package, including:
• 30 days free on ATS Mako
• White-glove onboarding, migration, and account setup
• Special promotional pricing through Friday, December 5
• Priority demo scheduling for rapid deployment
"We are thrilled to welcome Applicant Starter users into the ATS Mako family," said Siddney Mcleod, Head of ATS Mako. "Backed by Saffar Capital, we are investing aggressively in technology, people, and customer experience.
This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a smarter, faster, more intuitive applicant tracking platform that empowers organizations to hire with confidence."
"At Saffar Capital, our philosophy is simple: we invest in companies that create meaningful impact," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of Saffar Capital. "ATS Mako is redefining how businesses hire, operate, and grow—and the acquisition of Applicant Starter is another major step in that direction. We are committed to accelerating ATS Mako's expansion and continuing to invest in technology that drives real efficiency and real value for our partners nationwide."
Applicant Starter users are encouraged to visit ATSMako.com to book their demo and begin the onboarding and migration process.
About ATS Mako
ATS Mako is an advanced applicant tracking and hiring automation platform designed to streamline recruitment, enhance candidate experiences, and optimize hiring workflows. Powered by thoughtful engineering and continuous innovation, ATS Mako supports companies across the country in elevating their talent acquisition strategy. ATS Mako is proud to be a subsidiary of Saffar Capital, a diversified investment firm focused on scaling technology, media, and service-driven businesses.
Media Contact
Grace Fuerte, Saffar Capital, 1 602-332-8652, [email protected], https://saffarcap.com/
SOURCE Saffar Capital
