AT&T, Aira Technologies, And Ericsson Mark A World First: GenAI-Generated rApp Deployed In AT&T Test Environment

SARATOGA, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a telecom industry first for AT&T by Aira, an AI-generated rApp has been successfully deployed on Ericsson's Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP). The rApp was created using Aira's Naavik AppGen and deployed through EIAP, Ericsson's open network management and automation platform for open, multi-vendor and multi-technology networks. EIAP supports all 4G and 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN), of which AT&T has been a leading early adopter. The platform is hosted at Ericsson's Innovation Lab, in a configuration that closely matches AT&T's live environment.

This milestone provides a clear example of how an open, collaborative ecosystem can contribute to innovation. By offering access to real-world test environments and open, interoperable platforms, AT&T and Ericsson will help facilitate more efficient network evolution across the telecom landscape and support AI-native innovators such as Aira.

"We're laying the groundwork for networks that can adjust according to need and application," said Rob Soni, VP of RAN Technology at AT&T. "What's exciting about this is how it utilizes GenAI to accelerate the progression of ideas on how to optimize or automate the network into real, production-ready applications that deliver real results. It shows the power of innovation, teamwork, and having a clear vision to drive progress that isn't about science projects."

By deploying the rApp, key SMO interfaces including R1, the O-RAN standardized application interface, and Data Management & Exposure (DME) component have been tested and validated. The rApp was created entirely through Aira's Naavik AppGen, a GenAI-powered engine that translates high-level operational intent into SMO-ready applications. This approach significantly reduces development cycles, making network intelligence scalable.

Paul Challoner, VP & CTO, Customer Unit AT&T at Ericsson, said, "This is exactly the type of development that shows the value of convening an open ecosystem to move the industry forward when it comes to rApps. The collaboration it took to successfully deploy this rApp illustrates how essential it is to accelerating innovation in the network. AT&T's commitment to open collaboration continues to drive the industry forward."

This successful deployment also demonstrates how open platforms and forward-thinking operators can empower innovators to turn breakthrough ideas into real-world impact.

"This is a step forward for Aira and a powerful signal to the industry that open ecosystems work," noted Anand Chandrasekher, CEO of Aira Technologies. "AT&T and Ericsson created the conditions for us to build, test, and deploy at speed. With Naavik AppGen, we're proving that GenAI can turn operator intent into action at scale. This is how AI-native, programmable networks become reality."

As networks evolve to intent-defined architectures, this deployment is a blueprint for what comes next: real-world, AI-native operations built on open collaboration, measurable value, and rapid innovation.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Its Naavik platform powers GenAI-driven automation for anomaly detection, RCA, observability, and rApp generation. It enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

