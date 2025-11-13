AT&T and Axonify win gold for transforming frontline operations into a competitive advantage

"When frontline teams are truly ready to perform, every customer interaction becomes both a revenue opportunity and a consistent brand experience that builds lasting loyalty. This is the future of frontline enablement." Post this

With thousands of locations and constantly shifting priorities, AT&T needed a way to keep teams customer‑ready without pulling employees off the floor. Traditional programs weren't addressing real performance gaps in the moment. Axonify's AI‑powered platform personalizes the experience for each employee and delivers short, targeted bursts—just 3–5 minutes per shift—on the devices staff already use to serve customers.

"This program isn't just a training thing—it's a reimagined employee experience that connects communications, learning, and performance. By embedding enablement directly into the flow of work, we've seen measurable lifts in employee sentiment and business KPIs at scale," said Mark Gil, Director of Frontline Training at AT&T. "This isn't just an award; it's proof of the impact a true partnership can have."

Breakthrough business results

The partnership delivered outcomes that demonstrate the power of intelligent, targeted enablement:

Up to 127% improvement in critical sales and customer satisfaction KPIs within 60 days

5× increase in knowledge base usage, improving point-of-need support

69% frontline adoption, with employees engaging an average of 8.3 days per month

Beyond training: A platform for continuous performance improvement

AT&T's use of Axonify moves beyond one‑time training to an always‑on performance system. The platform identifies gaps in real-time, delivers targeted interventions, and sustains long-term improvements in execution—turning every customer interaction into an opportunity to strengthen the brand experience and drive revenue.

"This award recognizes what's possible when you move beyond one-time training to continuous enablement. You keep teams poised to deliver the customer experiences that drive business value," said Melissa Burghardt, CEO of Axonify. "When frontline teams are truly ready to perform, every customer interaction becomes both a revenue opportunity and a consistent brand experience that builds lasting loyalty. This is the future of frontline enablement."

Setting the standard for frontline-driven growth

The Brandon Hall Group Learning and Development Excellence Awards recognize organizations that show an outstanding commitment to driving business impact through innovative performance approaches. This Gold Award in the Best Use of Performance Support category highlights how leading companies, such as AT&T, are leveraging Axonify to turn frontline operations into a competitive advantage. You can learn more about AT&T's story here.

About Axonify

Axonify is the frontline operations platform that keeps teams ready to perform and get results every shift. We align people, priorities, and performance so every customer experience delivers measurable value—connecting training, communication, and task support directly into the flow of work. Leading companies like Marriott, Lowe's, Kroger, and Walmart trust Axonify to grow sales, create consistent customer experiences, ensure safety, and accelerate profitability. More than 4 million employees rely on Axonify across 160+ countries. Learn more at axonify.com.

