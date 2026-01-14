ATTAC Consulting Group Names Regan Pennypacker SVP of Compliance Solutions

Healthcare industry veteran Regan Pennypacker joins ATTAC Consulting Group as SVP, Compliance Solutions, bringing 25 years of expertise in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and regulatory integrity to the firm's executive leadership team.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATTAC Consulting Group, a premier national consulting firm dedicated to the healthcare payer industry, today announced the appointment of Regan Pennypacker, MSL, CCEP, as Senior Vice President, Compliance Solutions. Pennypacker joins a team renowned for delivering compliance, audit, and operational solutions that stand up to scrutiny and deliver measurable results across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, ACA, and Commercial programs.
In this executive leadership role, Pennypacker will oversee the strategic growth and daily operations of the Compliance Solutions division, helping clients navigate regulatory complexity with deep expertise and data-driven insights.
"Regan is a high-impact leader, both as a trusted strategic advisor and with her ability to drive change across organizations " said Steve Arbaugh, Principle and CEO of ATTAC Consulting Group. "As we build on our twenty-year history of industry trust and partnership, Regan's unique blend of consulting acumen and operational knowledge will ensure our clients continue to achieve measurable financial impact and compliance integrity."
Pennypacker brings over 25 years of specialized experience to ATTAC. She previously held senior leadership roles within national healthcare consulting firms for eight years, managing over 50 initiatives annually and resolving complex regulatory sanctions. Most recently, she served as Director, Government Programs Compliance and Medicare/Medicaid Compliance Officer for a state health plan and has operated her own successful independent compliance consultancy.
Pennypacker recently served as Board Chair for the Medicare Advantage Plan Alliance. She holds a Master of Studies in Law (MSL) in Corporate Compliance from Fordham University School of Law and is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).
"I am thrilled to join ATTAC during this pivotal era of growth," said Pennypacker. "I look forward to working with this talented team to turn strategy into action and deliver the high-touch, accountable compliance solutions that have made ATTAC a trusted partner in the healthcare industry."
About ATTAC Consulting Group
Founded in 2003, ATTAC Consulting Group, LLC (ACG) is a national firm that health plans, providers, and regulators trust to deliver compliance, audit, and operational solutions that stand up to scrutiny and drive measurable results. ACG is a recognized leader in health plan strategy and operations consulting, risk adjustment program development, provider network solutions, and regulatory advisory for organizations involved in Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, Medicaid, Dual Programs, and Commercial Healthcare products.
As a national leader in MA RADV and ACA HHS-RADV audit support, ATTAC also provides high-quality onshore and offshore chart coding to support risk adjustment data capture and Clinical Documentation Improvement. At ATTAC, we turn complexity into clarity and strategy into action, helping clients strengthen compliance and achieve measurable financial impact.
