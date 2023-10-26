Attendee Registration Opens for 2024 Louisville Manufactured Housing Show

"Over 3,000 industry professionals come to Louisville every January to tour the latest model homes on display and connect with fellow builders, developers, retailers, community owners, operators, and installers. We're excited to invite everyone back to Louisville." Post this

"Over 3,000 industry professionals come to Louisville every January to tour the latest model homes on display and connect with fellow builders, developers, retailers, community owners, operators, and installers," MMHF Chairman Eric Oaks said. "We're excited to invite everyone back to Louisville for yet another year of industry networking and touring the latest innovations in manufactured housing."

The event will once again take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, where industry professionals can view dozens of the latest model homes from the top manufacturers in the industry. Attendees at The Louisville Show in 2024 can view more factory-built homes than any other indoor event in the U.S, as well as learn from industry leaders as they share their expertise and insights for the year and beyond.

Attendees can visit TheLouisvilleShow.com to register to attend the event, as well as to sign up to receive more information about The Louisville Show, including sponsorship opportunities.

Those interested in exhibiting at the event are urged to visit TheLouisvilleShow.com/exhibitors or call (616) 888-8030 today.

Attendees should also visit thelouisvilleshow.com/hotel to book their lodging for The Louisville Show and save on total attendance costs.

"Once these rooms are gone, they're gone for good," Darren Krolewski, co-president and chief business development officer of show manager MHVillage/Datacomp, said. "Lodging has almost always sold out ahead of The Louisville Show, and we're expecting a sell-out event this year."

The Louisville Show is an industry trade event and is not open to the general public. For more information about the event, visit TheLouisvilleShow.com.

About The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation

The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation is a trade association dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the manufactured housing industry throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. The Federation holds the Louisville Manufactured Housing Show annually in Louisville, Kentucky.

Media Contact

Eric Oaks, Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation, (765) 418-8665, [email protected], https://thelouisvilleshow.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation