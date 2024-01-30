Attention Car Dealers and Automotive Marketing Agencies: Prepare Now for a Cookieless Future

In a world moving beyond cookies, DrivenIQ stands out as a pioneer in humanizing data, one car buyer at a time Post this

On January 4, 2024, Google Chrome began sunsetting third-party cookies. Now, the automotive industry is at a turning point. Cookies, once the cornerstone of digital advertising for remembering user information and preferences, are making way for a more secure, privacy-focused approach to consumer data. DrivenIQ is leading this transition with its robust solutions, ensuring that dealers and their agencies are well-equipped to thrive in a privacy compliant cookieless world.

DrivenIQ's Proven First-Party Data and Technology Solutions

With a suite of proprietary technologies, DrivenIQ offers unparalleled capabilities for reaching and engaging car buyers and automotive intenders:

ResolveID™: Reveals the identities of up to 40% of a dealership's website visitors, providing actionable insights for retargeting and engagement, even if visitors never complete a form or engage in any way. This is especially important considering that an average of 81% of people abandon lead forms. (Manifest).

VisitIQ™: A sophisticated Audience Management Platform that ensures every marketing move is informed by reliable data, empowering dealers and agencies to launch highly targeted campaigns that resonate with their specific audience's automotive needs and interests - across all marketing channels.

AudienceID™: Empowers dealers to create and own custom audiences, enriched with detailed demographic and psychographic data, down to the individual devices people own and use.

EnrichID™: Transforms antiquated and fragmented datasets into updated, opt-in consumer profiles for precise marketing.

"In a world moving beyond cookies, DrivenIQ stands out as a pioneer in humanizing data, one car buyer at a time," said Albert Thompson, Founder and CEO of DrivenIQ. "What sets us apart is our ability to weave together the identities of actual automotive intenders with over 500 unique demographic and psychographic details to enable precise targeting down to individual devices. We empower dealers and marketing agencies to activate their first-party audiences across all marketing channels, to reach the right people with the right message. The real game-changer? These are audiences dealers own, so they can finally take control of their data without relying on third parties. It's time for the automotive industry to take control of its data and drive forward with independence in a cookieless future."

Stats That Speak Volumes

With the industry's focus on first-party data at an all-time high, DrivenIQ's technologies come backed by statistics that emphasize their value:

92% of marketers consider first-party data invaluable for targeting (eMarketer).

87% say it's critical for personalized experiences (Forbes).

78% find it essential for understanding customers (Econsultancy).

Invitation to Connect at the 2024 NADA Show

DrivenIQ invites dealers, dealer groups, and marketing agencies to connect at the NADA Show to learn how the company's technologies can drive growth in a cookieless era. Email [email protected] to schedule a meeting, or visit DrivenIQ's NADA event page at https://www.driveniq-events.com/.

To see these solutions in action or for a deeper conversation on how DrivenIQ can tailor its services to your specific needs, visit www.driveniq.com/contact.

About DrivenIQ

DrivenIQ specializes in first-party audience data and technologies that empower marketers to collect, enrich, activate, and monetize their data assets effectively. DrivenIQ serves some of the world's leading brands, agencies, and DSPs, helping them achieve meaningful and personalized marketing outcomes. To schedule a demo and learn how DrivenIQ can work for you and your business, visit www.driveniq.com.

