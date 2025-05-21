Attorney Allen Sawyer Wins 25-Year Sentence Reduction for Former Stockton Officer N. Bloed's Sexual Offense Charges

The original charges against my client would have brought a sentence of 33 years—instead he is looking at 8. Mr. Bloed takes responsibility for his actions and looks forward to putting it behind him. Post this

Bloed had voluntarily sought out treatment in July 2022 at an addiction treatment center for certain compulsive behaviors and other mental health issues, and was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder on July 8, 2022, prior to the most recent charges against him. As per Bloed's clinical psychologist, the former police sergeant had twice experienced trauma: both on the job as a first responder and outside of law enforcement.

Sawyer responded to the charges against Bloed by submitting a motion to the court to grant his client mental health diversion for the charges of assault, unauthorized computer use, and prostitution, asserting that the PTSD his client suffers from was a significant contributing factor to his behavior. On April 25, 2025, Bloed pleaded guilty to two counts of oral copulation by threat of authority to arrest/deport and two counts of assault by an officer under color of authority. This represents a significant reduction to the original charges for which defendant was accused.

"The original charges against my client would have brought a sentence of 33 years—instead he is looking at 8. Mr. Bloed takes responsibility for his actions and looks forward to putting it behind him," said Sawyer.

Bloed is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in Department 6D of the San Joaquin County Superior Court.

