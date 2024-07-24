Attorney and Veteran Advocate Eric Gang Named Innovation Awards Finalist by the New York Law Journal

"Financial literacy is vital to the long-term comfort of our veterans post-service," said Eric Gang. "Attorneys need to go further in advocating for their clients. The work my team has done proves this is possible without sacrificing firm revenue and success." Post this

The Innovation Awards recognize creative and inspiring approaches and forward-thinking firms and individuals. This year's award judging panel consisted of nine attorneys practicing in New York state in various areas and firms.

Gang was selected as a finalist for his growing partnership with a leading brokerage firm. Recognizing that many veterans have little experience managing money, Gang & Associates attorneys refer clients to investment advisors to help them preserve the monetary awards and benefits they receive. This first-of-its-kind service helps address the systemic problem of veteran poverty and can be life-changing for disabled veterans.

"Financial literacy is vital to the long-term comfort of our veterans post-service," said Eric Gang. "The success of our initiative in collaboration with the brokerage firm is enabling veterans to leverage their monetary awards to do more for them. Attorneys need to go further in advocating for their clients. The work my team has done proves this is possible without sacrificing firm revenue and success."

Gang is a leading veteran benefits attorney who has won some of the largest VA awards on record. He has previously been recognized by the American Bar Association (Small and Solo Firm Awards 2024), The National Law Journal (Trailblazers – Elite Boutiques 2022 and Trailblazers – Litigation 2021) and Lawdragon (500 Leading Lawyers in America 2022)

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated some 1,000 appeals and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. His book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in Fall 2022. http://www.ericgangesq.com

Founded by attorney Eric Gang, Gang & Associates, LLC is an accomplished team of legal advocates fiercely and exclusively dedicated to representing U.S. military veterans nationwide and abroad. The firm has helped thousands of veterans and their dependents win challenging cases in VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. http://www.veteransdisabilityinfo.com

