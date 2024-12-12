Attorney Avana Epperson-Temple Honored with 2025 Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Pinnacle Award

"I am deeply humbled to be honored as a 2025 Pinnacle Award recipient and to stand among such profound changemakers and visionaries, whose achievements continue to elevate and empower our community." Post this

Past Pinnacle honorees include prominent leaders such as Governor Maura Healey, Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, Professor and Women's Rights Advocate Anita Hill, Restaurateur Nia Grace, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Restauranteur Irene Li.

Epperson-Temple expressed her gratitude, stating:

"I am deeply humbled to be honored as a 2025 Pinnacle Award recipient and to stand among such profound changemakers and visionaries, whose achievements continue to elevate and empower our community."

Epperson-Temple is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law (J.D.) and Emory University (B.A.). She is a past recipient of the Women's Bar Association's 2023 Emerging Women Leaders in the Law Award and the Massachusetts Bar Association's 2021 Outstanding Young Lawyer Award. She was also recognized by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her exemplary dedication to pro bono service.

For more information about the 2025 Pinnacle Awards, visit here:

About Avana Epperson-Temple

Avana Epperson-Temple serves as the President of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association (MBLA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the legal field while advocating for systemic change to promote justice and equality in our communities.

In addition to her role as MBLA President, Epperson-Temple is a litigation and trial attorney focusing her practice on business litigation, professional liability, and insurance coverage disputes. She has successfully defended cases through trial and verdict in state court and has argued cases before the Massachusetts Appeals Court. In 2022, she was appointed to the Business Litigation Session Advisory Committee by the Massachusetts Superior Court. Epperson-Temple also serves as faculty for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy.

Her additional appointments include serving on the boards of Pine Street Inn, New England's largest homeless services organization, and the Anti-Defamation League New England Regional Board, a civil rights organization focused on combating antisemitism and all other forms of hate. She also provides pro bono counsel through the Women's Bar Foundation's Family Law Project, representing survivors of domestic violence.

About the Chamber's Women's Network

In the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Network, there is a diverse group of more than 3,000 women and male allies at all levels of their careers, from all backgrounds, sectors, and industries, and professions, with the collective mission to make Greater Boston the best place for professional women to thrive. For 30 years, the Women's Network has connected female professionals of all backgrounds and career levels. The Women's Network is the largest in New England, strengthening the professional networks of women.

About the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber is the convener, voice, and advocate of the region's business community, committed to making Greater Boston the best place for all businesses and all people to thrive. The Chamber helps its members and Greater Boston succeed by convening and connecting the business community; researching, developing and advocating for public policies that contribute to the region's economic success; and providing comprehensive learning and development programs designed to grow strong business and civic leaders. Learn more at bostonchamber.com.

Media Contact

Ellen Keiley, EMK Consulting Group, LLC, 1 7816963104, [email protected], https://emkconsultinggroup.com/

SOURCE Avana Epperson-Temple