Attorney Avana Epperson-Temple Honored with Anti-Defamation League's 2023 Krupp Leadership Award

I am profoundly grateful to be a recipient of the Anti-Defamation League's 2023 Krupp Leadership Award. Post this

The Anti-Defamation League, founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of antisemitism and bigotry, stands as a foremost organization dedicated to eradicating hate in all its forms. Today, ADL is the primary point of contact when incidents of antisemitism occur, and the organization tirelessly fights against all manifestations of hatred. As a global leader in the exposure of extremism, the provision of anti-bias education, and the battle against online hate, ADL aspires to a world in which no group or individual endures bias, discrimination, or hatred.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Epperson-Temple expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am profoundly grateful to be a recipient of the Anti-Defamation League's 2023 Krupp Leadership Award. I am inspired by ADL's mission and honored to contribute to the organization's important and vital work."

Epperson-Temple is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law (J.D.) and Emory University (B.A.). She is a past recipient of the Women Bar Association's 2023 Emerging Women Leaders in the Law Award, the Massachusetts Bar Association's 2021 Outstanding Young Lawyer Award, and Get Konnected!'s 25 Most Influential Millennial Leaders of Color Award. She is also a past Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Excellence in the Law honoree.

For additional information, please visit https://web.cvent.com/event/0c83c0a2-e0a2-4775-b6a9-21670c728509/summary (November 3, 2023).

About Avana Epperson-Temple

Avana Epperson-Temple is a litigation and trial attorney, and she concentrates her practice in the areas of business litigation, professional liability litigation and insurance coverage litigation. She defends businesses, law firms, business owners, employers, attorneys, brokers and other professionals against allegations of malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract. She also represents insurers in coverage disputes and litigation, primarily involving commercial general liability policies and professional liability insurance policies. Epperson-Temple has successfully defended cases through trial and verdict in state court and has successfully argued before the Massachusetts Appeals Court. Epperson-Temple was appointed to the Business Litigation Session Advisory Committee by the Massachusetts Superior Court in 2022. She also serves as faculty for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy.

In addition to her law practice, Epperson-Temple serves as President-Elect of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association (MBLA) and as a member of the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) Regional Board for New England. Her additional appointments include serving on the board of Pine Street Inn, New England's largest homeless services organization; and as a pro bono attorney for the Women's Bar Foundation's Family Law Project, representing survivors of domestic violence.

Media Contact

Ellen Keiley, EMK Consulting Group, LLC, 1 7816963104, [email protected], https://emkconsultinggroup.com/

SOURCE Avana Epperson-Temple