Attorney Avana Epperson-Temple Honored with WBA Emerging Women Leaders in the Law Award

"I am grateful to the WBA for selecting me and deeply honored to receive the Emerging Women Leaders in the Law award. The WBA is an impressive organization working to support women lawyers throughout the Commonwealth, and I'm thrilled to be recognized for my work in support of that mission," said Epperson-Temple.

Epperson-Temple is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law (J.D.) and Emory University (B.A.). She is a past recipient of the Get Konnected!'s 25 Most Influential Millennial Leaders of Color award and a Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Excellence in the Law honoree.

Avana Epperson-Temple

Avana Epperson-Temple is a litigation and trial attorney, and she concentrates her practice in the areas of business litigation, professional liability litigation and insurance coverage litigation. She defends businesses, law firms, business owners, employers, attorneys, brokers and other professionals against allegations of malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract. She also represents insurers in coverage disputes and litigation, primarily involving commercial general liability policies and professional liability insurance policies. Epperson-Temple has successfully defended cases through trial and verdict in state court and has successfully argued before the Massachusetts Appeals Court.

In addition to her law practice, Epperson-Temple serves as President-Elect of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association (MBLA) and as a member of the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) Regional Board for New England. Her additional appointments include serving on the board of Pine Street Inn, New England's largest homeless services organization; and as a pro bono attorney for the Women's Bar Foundation's Family Law Project, representing survivors of domestic violence.

