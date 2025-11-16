Attorney Benson Varghese Named 2025 Entrepreneur of Excellence

I think the definition of an entrepreneur is getting up one more time than you fail. Post this

Varghese is featured this month on the cover of Fort Worth Inc. and has a write-up on Page 58 of the magazine, which chronicles his journey from running a rubber plantation in India at age 15 to founding an 8-figure law firm, developing legal technology, and writing a book.

"I think the definition of an entrepreneur is getting up one more time than you fail," Varghese said. "One thing you can count on is that we don't, and won't, ever give up. I'm honored to be recognized among such an esteemed group of innovators in Fort Worth."

"Entrepreneurship is about taking risks — and believing the reward is worth it. But no one succeeds alone. This recognition is a reflection of the phenomenal team I've had the privilege to build and the clients who have continually placed their trust in us."

Varghese is the founder and managing partner of Varghese Summersett, a premier personal injury, criminal defense, and family law firm with offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Southlake, and Houston. He is also the founder of Lawft, a law practice management platform developed in response to the real-world challenges of growing a successful legal practice.

He recently published a book, "Tapped In: Lessons for Law Firm Growth," which shares his blueprint for building a successful law firm and launching a law practice management platform to help attorneys grow and scale their practices. The book is available now on Amazon.

Varghese, along with wife and co-founder, Anna Summersett, has been a finalist several times for the Entrepreneur of Excellence program — a highly competitive awards program with a rigorous selection process. Winning this year is a testament to their continued innovation, leadership, and commitment to excellence.

"I've watched Benson build two companies from the ground up with extraordinary focus, determination, and vision," Summersett said. "No one is more deserving of this honor. He leads with purpose, inspires those around him, and truly embodies what it means to be an Entrepreneur of Excellence."

Under his leadership, Varghese Summersett has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. three times by Inc. 5000 and has been repeatedly recognized as a Best Company to Work For and a Best Place for Working Parents. Earlier this year, Varghese Summersett received the Richard L. Knight Rotary Minority Business Award, which recognizes minority-owned businesses that exemplify core values and best practices.

The firm has also been named a DFW Favorite, Best Law Firm, Readers' Choice, and Small Business of the Year. A sought-after legal analyst, Varghese's insights have been featured in leading publications and media outlets nationwide.

Learn more about Varghese Summersett at versustexas.com and Lawft at lawft.com

Media Contact

Melody Lanier, Varghese Summersett, 1 817-203-2220, [email protected], https://versustexas.com/

SOURCE Varghese Summersett