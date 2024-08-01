Attorney Brandon Shelton joins California Business and Real Estate law firm Strategy Law, LLP

"We are pleased to welcome Brandon Shelton to our team. Brandon is a distinguished corporate attorney whose reputation for integrity, sound judgment and collaborative spirit aligns perfectly with our firm's values. He has already added value for our clients." said Managing Partner Tamara Pow. Post this

Brandon received his undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara and JD from UC Davis School of Law.

"We are pleased to welcome Brandon Shelton to our team. Brandon is a distinguished corporate attorney whose reputation for integrity, sound judgment and collaborative spirit aligns perfectly with our firm's values. He has already added value for our clients." said Managing Partner Tamara Pow.

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions and Litigation, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate Transactions and Litigation, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce.

Strategy Law, LLP has attorneys throughout California, with offices in San Jose and Danville.

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

Esther Brumleve

Strategy Law, LLP

(408) 478-4100

www.strategylaw.com

Media Contact

Esther Brumleve, Strategy Law, LLP, 1 4084784100, [email protected], https://strategylaw.com/

SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP