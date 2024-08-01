Attorney Brandon Shelton joins California Business and Real Estate law firm Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that Corporate Attorney Brandon Shelton has joined the firm.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Shelton has broad legal experience counseling businesses including expertise tailored to start-ups, corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs), emerging companies and venture capital financing, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, and intellectual property (IP) protection. As part of his practice, Brandon has served as outside general counsel guiding businesses on formation and through the myriad of agreements required for ongoing operations. He has led clients through preferred stock financings, simple SAFE and convertible debt rounds as well as crowdfunding financings. He also has extensive M&A experience, having helped clients through the equity and asset purchase and sale process.
Prior to joining Strategy Law, Brandon spent several years working with prestigious corporate law firms, including the largest venture financing firm in the world, as well as boutique start-up focused corporate law firms before starting First Edition Law Group, in San Francisco.
Brandon received his undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara and JD from UC Davis School of Law.
"We are pleased to welcome Brandon Shelton to our team. Brandon is a distinguished corporate attorney whose reputation for integrity, sound judgment and collaborative spirit aligns perfectly with our firm's values. He has already added value for our clients." said Managing Partner Tamara Pow.
About Strategy Law, LLP
Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions and Litigation, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate Transactions and Litigation, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce.
Strategy Law, LLP has attorneys throughout California, with offices in San Jose and Danville.
For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.
Esther Brumleve
Strategy Law, LLP
(408) 478-4100
Media Contact
Esther Brumleve, Strategy Law, LLP, 1 4084784100, [email protected], https://strategylaw.com/
SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP
Share this article