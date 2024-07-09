Attorney Cody Allison Achieves Martindale-Hubbell's Highest Possible Rating - AV Preeminent

Attorney Cody Allison, Managing Member of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, based in Nashville, TN, has been awarded Martindale-Hubbell's highest rating - AV Preeminent - for legal ability and ethical practice. Martindale-Hubbell's rating is based on multiple peer reviews and is the oldest and most trusted rating system for attorneys. The AV Preeminent rating is recognized throughout the United States.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martindale-Hubbell announced last week it is awarding Attorney Cody Allison of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC with their prestigious AV® Preeminent™ ranking, the highest rating awarded to attorneys by Martindale-Hubbell. This highly respected designation is based on a peer review system consisting of two categories - General Ethical Standards and Legal Ability. Legal Ability ratings are based on performance in five key areas within a specific practice area – legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability and legal experience and place the attorney in the top 10% of attorneys in the United States.
- According to the Martindale-Hubbell website, "An AV® certification mark is a significant rating accomplishment - a testament to the fact that a lawyer's peers rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence."
Mr. Allison has been in practice 24 years and concentrates in the area of ERISA long-term disability and life insurance cases. Mr. Allison was also recently awarded the highest ranking from Super Lawyers for the 3rd year in a row. Mr. Allison was one of only 3 Employee Benefits Attorneys (claimant) in the Super Lawyers Mid-South region (Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas) to receive this designation and was a featured attorney in Mid-South Super Lawyers Magazine - 2023.
Media Contact
Barb Krautheim, Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, 1 6152346000, [email protected], www.LTDanswers.com
SOURCE Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC
Share this article