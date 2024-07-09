Attorney Cody Allison Achieves Martindale-Hubbell's Highest Possible Rating - AV Preeminent

Attorney Cody Allison, Managing Member of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, based in Nashville, TN, has been awarded Martindale-Hubbell's highest rating - AV Preeminent - for legal ability and ethical practice. Martindale-Hubbell's rating is based on multiple peer reviews and is the oldest and most trusted rating system for attorneys. The AV Preeminent rating is recognized throughout the United States.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martindale-Hubbell announced last week it is awarding Attorney Cody Allison of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC with their prestigious AV® Preeminent™ ranking, the highest rating awarded to attorneys by Martindale-Hubbell. This highly respected designation is based on a peer review system consisting of two categories - General Ethical Standards and Legal Ability. Legal Ability ratings are based on performance in five key areas within a specific practice area – legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability and legal experience and place the attorney in the top 10% of attorneys in the United States.