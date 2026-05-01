Attorney Cody Allison Achieves Martindale-Hubbell's Highest Possible Rating - AV Preeminent /Judicial Edition 2026

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC Managing Member, Cody Allison, has once again ranked among the elite attorneys achieving Martindale Hubbell's AV Preeminent ranking. This peer designation places him in the top tier of attorneys in legal ability and ethical practice.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National legal publisher Martindale-Hubbell has awarded Attorney Cody Allison, Managing Member of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, with their prestigious AV Preeminent / Judicial Edition ranking again. This elite designation is their highest honor and based on the review of attorneys and judges in two categories - Legal Ability and Ethical Standards. Legal Ability ratings are based on performance in five key areas within a specific practice area – legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability and legal experience. The highest ethical standards must be met by the attorney in order to receive a legal ability rating. Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC represents victims of car and truck accidents in Tennessee and works hard to get their clients the highest possible amount of monetary recovery for their medical bills and pain and suffering.

Martindale-Hubbell has been rating attorneys for 138 years and states, "An AV Preeminent rating is a significant rating accomplishment - a testament to the fact that a lawyer's peers and judges rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence." Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC 's highly-rated law firm is based in Nashville but provides top-notch representation in truck and car accident cases in all cities in Tennessee.

Mr. Allison and his award winning team of highly rated lawyers have over 110 years of combined experience. Regarding the top designation, Mr. Allison stated, "Having judges rank you among the best of your peers is a great honor. It tells me we're working hard to help our clients receive the best possible result in their personal injury case."

Mr. Allison has also been awarded the highest ranking from Super Lawyers for the 5th year in a row. Mr. Allison is honored to have represented Tennesseans for the past 26 years, "Our auto injury clients are counting on us at a very difficult time in their lives. Our highly rated trial lawyers have a great deal of courtroom trial experience and we put that experience to work for every person who trusts us with their case."

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC provides representation in car and truck accidents in all counties in Tennessee. You can reach them at (615) 234-6000, or by e-mail: [email protected]. When you call you will speak with a highly trained trial lawyer, not an intake department.

Media Contact

Mollie Reed, CODY ALLISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC, 1 6152346000, [email protected], www.codyallison.com

SOURCE CODY ALLISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC