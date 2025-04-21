Attorney Cody Allison Achieves Martindale-Hubbell's Highest Possible Rating - AV Preeminent /Judicial Edition

Attorney Cody Allison, Managing Member of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, based in Nashville, TN, has been awarded Martindale-Hubbell's highest possible rating - AV Preeminent /Judicial Edition - for legal ability and ethical practice. Martindale-Hubbell's rating is based on multiple reviews from sitting judges and is the oldest and most trusted rating system for attorneys. The AV Preeminent rating is recognized throughout the United States and places the attorney in the top 10% of all attorneys in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martindale-Hubbell announced last week it has awarded Attorney Cody Allison, Managing Member of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, with their prestigious AV Preeminent / Judicial Edition ranking, the highest rating awarded to attorneys by Martindale-Hubbell. This elite designation is based on the review of sitting judges and consists of two categories - Legal Ability and Ethical Standards. Legal Ability ratings are based on performance in five key areas within a specific practice area – legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability and legal experience. The highest ethical standards must be met by the attorney in order to receive a legal ability rating.