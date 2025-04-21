Attorney Cody Allison Achieves Martindale-Hubbell's Highest Possible Rating - AV Preeminent /Judicial Edition

Attorney Cody Allison, Managing Member of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, based in Nashville, TN, has been awarded Martindale-Hubbell's highest possible rating - AV Preeminent /Judicial Edition - for legal ability and ethical practice. Martindale-Hubbell's rating is based on multiple reviews from sitting judges and is the oldest and most trusted rating system for attorneys. The AV Preeminent rating is recognized throughout the United States and places the attorney in the top 10% of all attorneys in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martindale-Hubbell announced last week it has awarded Attorney Cody Allison, Managing Member of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, with their prestigious AV Preeminent / Judicial Edition ranking, the highest rating awarded to attorneys by Martindale-Hubbell. This elite designation is based on the review of sitting judges and consists of two categories - Legal Ability and Ethical Standards. Legal Ability ratings are based on performance in five key areas within a specific practice area – legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability and legal experience. The highest ethical standards must be met by the attorney in order to receive a legal ability rating.
Martindale-Hubbell has been rating attorneys for 138 years and states, "An AV Preeminent rating is a significant rating accomplishment - a testament to the fact that a lawyer's peers and judges rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence."
Mr. Allison has been in practice 25 years and concentrates in the area of Employee Benefits, including, ERISA long-term disability and life insurance cases. Regarding the top designation, Mr. Allison stated, "Having judges rank you among the best is a great honor. It tells me we're working hard to help our clients receive the best possible result."
Mr. Allison was also recently awarded the highest ranking from Super Lawyers for the 3rd year in a row. Mr. Allison was one of only 2 Employee Benefits Attorneys (claimant) in the Super Lawyers Mid-South region (Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas) to receive this designation and was a featured attorney in Mid-South Super Lawyers Magazine - 2023. Mr. Allison is also a former NFL sideline reporter, having spent 16 years on live in-game broadcasts for the Tennessee Titans.
Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC provides representation throughout the United States. You can reach them at (615) 234-6000, or 1-844-LTD-CODY, also: [email protected]
