Attorney Devin Sreecharana from the AZ-Based Law Firm May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C. Selected as a Lawyer Representative to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference

"We are very proud that MPBG has two partners simultaneously serving as Lawyer Representatives on the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference," said Phillip G. May, Shareholder and Managing Partner of MPBG. "Devin and Grant's participation in the Judicial Conference reflects their and, more broadly, MPBG's commitment to support the administration of justice and rule of law in our federal courts." "Notably, MPBG alumni Bankruptcy Court Judge Daniel P. Collins served as a Lawyer Representative before joining the bench."

"Being appointed as Lawyer Representative is an immense honor," said Sreecharana. "I look forward to collaborating with federal practitioners and judges to enhance the practice of law and experience of litigants, attorneys, and judges within our District and Circuit."

Grant Cartwright remarked, "It is an honor for Devin and I to represent Arizona lawyers at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference. We look forward to working closely with Judges from around the Ninth Circuit on the conference, and we're grateful for the opportunity."

