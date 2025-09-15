Attorney-Entrepreneur Benson Varghese Publishes Book Detailing How He Built an 8-Figure Firm - and the Legal Tech to Scale It

"This book is the guide I wish I had when I started my law firm in a one-room office with $9,000 I borrowed from an uncle," Varghese said. Post this

The book, "Tapped In: Lessons for Law Firm Growth," is available now on Amazon.

Varghese shares his journey from growing up in India to building an eight-figure law firm — and the lessons he learned running a rubber plantation as a teenager. In his book, Varghese offers practical strategies to help attorneys build more efficient practices, leverage technology to enhance client experiences, and navigate the evolving legal landscape.

"This book is the guide I wish I had when I started my law firm in a one-room office with $9,000 I borrowed from an uncle," Varghese said. "Over the years, I've paid plenty of 'tuition'— the cost of learning through experience. But you don't have to pay for every lesson yourself. You can learn from others who are willing to share their journey.

"Tapped In is filled with the lessons and mistakes I've made while learning to run a law practice like a business. My goal was for every page to offer real value — whether that's a mindset change, a practical strategy, or a takeaway you can immediately apply to your unique situation."

While the book details the founding and evolution of Varghese Summersett — a premier personal injury, criminal defense, and family law firm with offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Southlake, and Houston — it also parallels Varghese's second entrepreneurial endeavor: Lawft, a law practice management platform designed to help attorneys manage their practice and grow their business while providing exceptional customer service.

"I spent years searching for a law practice management platform that could provide everything I needed to scale," Varghese said. "What I discovered is that it didn't exist. So, I built it myself."

In the book, Varghese discusses how he and his wife, Anna Summersett, created a unified platform that leverages AI and elevates the client journey while setting law firms up for growth. They unveiled Lawft at the 2025 ABA TechShow, winning second place for emerging technologies.

"Lawft was built from the best processes and systems we used to grow our firm," Varghese said. "We designed and incorporated the tools we wished we had into one platform. What we created wasn't just about convenience — it was about building a digital infrastructure that preserves our methods, streamlines processes, and ensures our expertise can guide future generations. Legal tech, in this way, becomes not just a tool, but a vessel for carrying forward your vision and legacy."

With Tapped In, Varghese combines personal storytelling with proven strategies, equipping attorneys with practical guidance to launch a new practice, strengthen an existing one, or pursue innovative growth — ultimately helping them tap into their full potential.

About Benson Varghese

Benson Varghese is the founder and managing partner of Varghese Summersett, one of Texas' fastest-growing criminal defense, personal injury, and family law firms. He is also the founder of Lawft, a law practice management platform developed in response to the real-world challenges of growing a successful legal practice. Under his leadership, Varghese Summersett has been named one of the fastest-growing businesses in the U.S. three times by Inc. 5000 and recognized as both a Best Company to Work For and a Best Place for Working Parents. A sought-after legal analyst, Varghese's insights have been featured in leading publications and media outlets across the nation. He and his wife, Anna Summersett, also co-host the podcast Tapped In, where they share how they built their law firm and Lawft from the ground up.

