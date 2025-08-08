Attorney Grant Godfrey Joins Expanding mctlaw Appellate Team

"Grant's career reflects a deep commitment to legal advocacy, government accountability, and public service. His experience in both litigation and high-level policy work makes him a powerful advocate for our clients." — Jennifer G. Maglio, Partner, mctlaw Post this

"Grant's career reflects a deep commitment to legal advocacy, government accountability, and public service," says mctlaw partner and appellate attorney Jennifer G. Maglio. "His experience in both litigation and high-level policy work makes him a powerful advocate for our clients."

The appellate attorneys at mctlaw have a record of achieving meaningful results for clients in high-stakes cases before federal and state appellate courts. Some of these include Sheller v. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Hinton v. Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Doles v. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Before joining mctlaw, Mr. Godfrey served for more than 20 years at the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in Washington, D.C., most recently as Senior Program Director for Central & West Africa. In that role, he led governance and reform programs in over fifteen countries, helping to strengthen election transparency, public oversight, and the rule of law.

Previously, Mr. Godfrey practiced law in Austin, Texas, where he represented clients in environmental and administrative law cases, including challenges against federal agencies under the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). He successfully litigated appeals and citizen suits in both state and federal courts.

Mr. Godfrey is also an elected council member in University Park, Maryland, where he currently serves as Mayor Pro Tem and chairs the town's Policy, Rules & Municipal Structure Committee.

He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law, where he focused on environmental and natural resource law, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Godfrey is fluent in French and Portuguese and previously served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Côte d'Ivoire.

mctlaw is a national law firm with offices in Washington, DC; Sarasota, FL; and Seattle, WA. The Firm handles complex federal appeals, particularly in matters before state and federal courts across the country. The attorneys at mctlaw are known for their leadership in vaccine injury compensation, metal-on-metal hip implant litigation, kratom wrongful death cases, Depo-Provera meningioma lawsuits, and representing Native American Indian tribes and businesses, in addition to federal takings claims.

