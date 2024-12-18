Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys in Technology of 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys in Technology of 2024.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys in Technology of 2024. These attorneys are experts in a wide array of areas, from artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning to data privacy, cybersecurity, and intellectual property. With years of experience handling high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, and regulatory challenges, they advise a diverse range of clients, from emerging startups to global corporations, ensuring they remain competitive and compliant in an increasingly digital world. Their work spans multiple industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, finance, and energy, where technology is not just a tool, but the cornerstone of innovation and growth.

These attorneys expertly guide companies through the intricacies of patent and trademark laws, mitigate risks associated with emerging technologies, and help businesses navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. Whether negotiating complex M&A deals, defending clients against patent infringement claims, or advising on the commercialization of groundbreaking technologies, they empower clients to seize opportunities while managing potential legal pitfalls. As technology continues to reshape industries, the work of these legal professionals ensures that innovation is protected and managed effectively to drive positive change across the global economy.

Among this year's awardees, Brad Peterson, Partner at Mayer Brown, is recognized for his more than 25 years of experience in technology transactions, specializing in digital transformation, cloud services, IT outsourcing, and complex enterprise software implementations. Mark Liang, Partner at O'Melveny & Myers, is noted for his leadership in patent litigation, having handled over 80 patent matters in district courts and ITC investigations. Nerissa McGinn, Partner at Loeb & Loeb, is noted for her pioneering work in AI, NFTs, and the metaverse, advising clients on emerging legal challenges in digital media and AI-generated content.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Attorneys in Technology of 2024.

This year's awardees include Sarah Zhao (Rimon Law) and Shannon Boettjer (Jaspan Schlesinger), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

