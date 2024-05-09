Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Indiana for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Indiana for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Indiana for 2024. Indiana, known for its rich cultural heritage and robust manufacturing base, has also become a major center for tech innovation. This growth has spurred the need for top-notch legal support and created an active and competitive legal sector. These attorneys demonstrate the depth and breadth of legal talent in Indiana, with careers that cover high-stakes commercial litigation, intricate transactional work, and niche practices in healthcare, environmental law, and intellectual property. They have a wide range of expertise in sectors as diverse as advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, and renewable energy.

Among this year's awardees is Karl Gunderson, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, where he handles complex litigation across various areas, including multidistrict litigations and white-collar investigations. Another awardee, Richard Fox, a partner at Barrett McNagny, is an expert on federal, state, and local public-private partnerships, including new markets, low-income housing, historic tax credits, and local economic development bond financing. Equally noted is Ellen Marks, a partner at Latham & Watkins, who specializes in sophisticated financial transactions and restructurings, notably in securitization and structured finance, and has a deep understanding of financial regulations, including changes resulting from the Dodd-Frank Act.

The selection process for this award stands out due to its rigor. Applicants are assessed by a thorough set of benchmarks including, among other factors, duration of legal practice, proficiency in particular legal domains, career accomplishments, leadership positions, and contributions to legal academia, education, and accolades. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 Attorneys of Indiana for 2024.

This year's awardees include Ben Huddleston (Southwestern Family of Companies), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

About Attorney Intel

Attorney Intel provides news and information on notable law firms and the broader legal industry. The site is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals knowledgeable on the various firms and attorneys that make up the legal sector. Attorney Intel and its affiliates circulate its content to over 30,800 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Attorney Intel, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://attorneyintel.com/

SOURCE Attorney Intel