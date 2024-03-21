Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Michigan for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Attorneys of Michigan for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Attorneys of Michigan for 2024. The birthplace of many of the first automobiles and the state where Motown Records was founded, Michigan has been a place of innovation and industry from early on. Michigan's business climate is described as stronger than ever, and the state is recognized as a Top 10 Pro-Business State and a Top 10 state for major new and expanded corporate facilities. With corporate growth, the need for quality corporate representation has driven the legal industry in Michigan as well. Top-tier law firms have also set down roots in the Wolverine State and have attracted some high-level legal talent.

Among this year's awardees is Cyrus Vance, who was previously a prolific district attorney in Manhattan and handled landmark criminal prosecutions that are still talked about today. Also recognized this year is Shane Spradlin, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company. Rory Wellever is another awardee, and in the perfect state, as he focuses his practice on transactions involving music assets, including the purchase and sale of artist catalogs, as well as other matters involving publishing, sound recordings, and royalty administration.

The competition among our finalists in Michigan this year was stacked. The incredible legal minds and talent that have chosen to build their practices in this state made narrowing the list very challenging. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Attorneys of Michigan for 2024.

This year's awardees include Tim Lundgren (Potomac Law Group), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

