Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Minnesota for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Attorneys of Minnesota for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Attorneys of Minnesota for 2024. According to a 2023 CNBC study, Minnesota was ranked as one of the top five states in the country for business. Minnesota's thriving corporate climate is home to several Fortune 500 companies, including Target, 3M, Best Buy, and General Mills. As the state continues to attract notable enterprises seeking stability and growth, the need for trusted legal counsel has become paramount. Additionally, Minnesota's prominent healthcare sector, led by the renowned Mayo Clinic, only emphasizes the critical role of legal professionals in the state. These attorneys excel at navigating legal regulations across sectors including insurance, technology, manufacturing, finance, and others.

Among this year's awardees, we have Jim Goniea, General Counsel of Self Esteem Brands, parent company to Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method, Basecamp Fitness, and Stronger U, who has decades of experience representing the most prominent brands in franchising. Next up, we recognize Angela Miles, Attorney of Progressive Insurance, which recently became the largest motor insurance carrier in the U.S. Lastly, we have Brandon Vaughn, Partner at Robins Kaplan, who is known for his skilled representation in high-profile personal injury and medical malpractice cases, as well as his advocacy for diversity in the legal profession.

Narrowing down this year's selection was no easy task given the large number of accomplished attorneys in Minnesota. Each candidate possesses a wealth of experience and is dedicated to serving their clients and community with integrity. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Attorneys of Minnesota for 2024.

This year's awardees include Jim Goniea (Self Esteem Brands) and Sam Lockner (Carlson Caspers), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

