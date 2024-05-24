Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Missouri for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Missouri for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Missouri for 2024. Missouri is known for its vibrant history, rich culture, and strong presence in agriculture and manufacturing. As a transportation hub for the United States at the junction of the nation's two longest rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi, shipping goods and raw materials is a definitive part of the state's economy. However, as reflected in this year's list, the need for corporate counsel in a variety of sectors has led to the rise of legal professionals in numerous fields including pharmaceuticals, real estate, healthcare, ophthalmology, and government-related cases. These attorneys showcase Missouri's exceptional legal talent, handling high-stakes litigation and complex transactions.

Among the awardees this year is John Wood, a partner at Holland and Knight, who brings a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors, having served in all three branches of the federal government. Another notable attorney is Jessica Zaiger from Polsinelli, who focuses on financing transactions for healthcare and other nonprofit organizations. She has extensive experience as bond counsel and lender's counsel on various high-profile deals totaling billions. Also recognized is Jim Goettsch, a partner at K&L Gates, who specializes in mergers and acquisitions and finance in the power sector. Goettsch has played a major role in utility-scale wind and solar projects and has led over $5 billion in financing deals.

The selection process for this year's awardees considered factors such as years of legal practice, proficiency in specific areas, career achievements, leadership roles, and contributions to the legal community. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 Attorneys of Missouri for 2024.

This year's awardees include Brad Crandall (Carmody MacDonald), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

