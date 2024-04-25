Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Ohio for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Ohio for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Ohio for 2024. The state of Ohio continues to produce recognized legal talent with its large, nationally-ranked law schools. With its industrial cities and diverse population, large corporations are also drawn to establish headquarters and seek legal counsel in Ohio. In fact, Ohio ranks in the top 5 in the US for the number of Fortune 500 and 1000 companies headquartered in the state. The need for exceptional corporate counsel has never been greater in Ohio, and the state's attorneys have been rising to the occasion.

Among this year's awardees is Erik Rikard, a Partner at Barnes & Thornburg. He focuses his career on real estate and finance and has a distinguished legal master's in international and comparative law. Caitlin Gauss is also featured and is the Senior Attorney for Bath and Body Works, a commonly known household brand. Gauss advises this retail chain on regulatory compliance, marketing, and contracts. Finally, Daniel Hoying is serving as General Council for the Cincinnati Public Schools. This position requires him to advise on topics that affect the youth and potentially future legal professionals in the state.

In reviewing this year's finalists, it was very difficult to narrow down the selections. The finalists' career track records in corporate law were extremely competitive and they all offered impressive credentials. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 Attorneys of Ohio for 2024.

This year's awardees include Aaron Granger (American Freight Furniture and Mattress), Devin Schaffer (GeneDx) and ElizabethHodder (CPS Solutions) among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

