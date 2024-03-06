Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Oregon for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Oregon for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Oregon for 2024. Perhaps most widely known for the Oregon Trail, or the route hundreds of thousands of early settlers traveled to Oregon City, the unofficially nicknamed "Beaver State" has left a great mark on American history. A state of natural beauty and economic growth, Oregon has drawn large corporations like Nike, Columbia Sportswear, and Intel's Research and Development Department to establish headquarters offices there.

Despite a national downturn in jobs after the most recent pandemic, Oregon experienced a tremendous revival in new jobs and job opportunities in many sectors in the last few years. The legal profession in Oregon is no different, as many prominent law firms have opened offices there. This year's awardees are trailblazers at such firms or are in-house counsel for well-known corporations and focus their practice on corporate transactions, governance, and litigation.

Among this year's awardees is the Senior Attorney for Intel, Robert Kim. Kim provides complex corporate counsel to one of the powerhouses of the technology industry. Also awarded is Brent Berselli, who has an advanced tax master's degree that allows him to advise high-net-worth individuals in private equity firms and hedge funds on high-stakes tax matters. Also of note is Alletta Brenner, partner at Perkins Coie, who has dedicated part of her career to offering pro-bono services to minority groups like immigrants and those in the LGBTQ+ community.

The amount of talent and dedication in the legal profession in Oregon is not in short supply. With extensive careers and experience and impressive educational backgrounds, the team at Attorney Intel had a lot to consider to parse out the competition and make selections. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 25 Attorneys of Oregon for 2024.

This year's awardees include Charles Harrell (Sapient Law), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

