Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Tennessee for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Tennessee for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Tennessee for 2024. The legal profession has a rich history of distinction in the state of Tennessee. Notable figures such as President Andrew Jackson, a renowned attorney, have contributed to its legacy. Despite being smaller in size, Tennessee boasts a significant legal community, with over 15,000 attorneys dedicated to upholding the state's ethical standards. These attorneys embody the breadth of legal expertise in Tennessee, spanning various areas such as corporate finance, intellectual property, cybersecurity, and healthcare regulation. With backgrounds ranging from top-tier law firms to Fortune 500 companies, they represent the state's dynamic legal landscape and commitment to excellence in the legal profession.

Among this year's awardees is Elisa Harris, Partner at Barnes and Thornburg, whose extensive experience in healthcare law has made her a trusted advisor to startups and large healthcare entities alike. Another standout is Barbara Bennett, a Partner at Frost Brown Todd, whose expertise in AI governance and healthcare transactions has earned her recognition as a leading legal mind in the field. Additionally, we celebrate the achievements of Patrick McDowell, an Attorney at Brunini Grantham Grower and Hewes, known for his adept handling of complex litigation matters across multiple jurisdictions.

The rigor of the selection process underscores the caliber of legal excellence in Tennessee. Each nominee undergoes evaluation encompassing various criteria such as years of experience, specialized legal knowledge, notable achievements, leadership roles, and contributions to the legal community. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Attorneys of Tennessee for 2024.

This year's awardees include Ben Huddleston (Southwestern Family of Companies), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

