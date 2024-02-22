Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Utah for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Utah for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Utah for 2024. Also known as the Beehive State, Utah's growing tech economy, strong law schools and overall quality of life have led several national law firms to open offices in the state in recent years. Those law firms include Kirkland & Ellis, Mayer Brown and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Attorneys on this year's list focus on capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, real estate disputes and diversity and inclusion counseling.

Among this year's awardees is Deno Himonas, Partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, who served as a Utah Supreme Court Justice for seven years before joining the firm. Awardee Langdon Owen, Attorney at Cohne Kinghorn P.C., has practiced law since 1977 and handles transactions up to tens of millions of dollars, offering expert advice in tax, business, estate planning and health care regulation. Also awarded is Melanie Vartabedian, Partner at Ballard Spahr. She is experienced in government-appointed receiverships, having represented a receiver in a high-stakes case involving over $350 million in assets and 5,500 defrauded investors nationwide.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Attorneys of Utah for 2024.

This year's awardees include Edgar Lewandowski (Simpson Thacher & Bartlett), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

About Attorney Intel

Attorney Intel provides news and information on notable law firms and the broader legal industry. The site is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals knowledgeable on the various firms and attorneys that make up the legal sector. Attorney Intel and its affiliates circulate its content to over 30,800 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Attorney Intel, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://attorneyintel.com/

SOURCE Attorney Intel