Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Wisconsin for 2024

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Wisconsin for 2024. With more than 25,000 attorneys licensed to practice law in the state, Wisconsin's legal profession is thriving. Contrary to many other states, most lawyers practicing law in Wisconsin work for smaller businesses consisting of five or fewer attorneys. Because many of the practicing attorneys in the state are not working for powerhouse firms with substantial resources and years of reputable service, their legal talent and reputation in corporate law are what ensure success in advising their clients and advancing in their careers.

Among this year's awardees is Pete Tomasi, Partner at Foley and Lardner, who has been practicing law for over two decades. Tomasi focuses his career on high-stakes intellectual property litigation, environmental regulatory compliance, and renewable energy. Also being recognized is James Herriott, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, which is changing the lives of patients daily. Finally, Marissa Meli, the Associate General Counsel for the Green Bay Packers, not only provides corporate counsel but also assists in securing team sponsorships and with the Packers' real estate investment projects.

This year's awardees have been selected for their hard work and counsel to their corporate clients. There were many impressive corporate law finalists, which made it very difficult to tailor the final list. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Attorneys of Wisconsin for 2024.

This year's awardees include Larry Gille (HSHS Eastern WI Division & Prevea Health and Brendan Matthews (MacGillis Wiemer) among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

