Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 General Counsels in Biotechnology of 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Biotechnology of 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Biotechnology of 2024. Innovative biotech firms across the globe are harnessing the power of technology to transform research and science into life-changing treatments and heal the world's patients. From the protection of intellectual property among a rapidly evolving discovery landscape, to upholding careful regulatory standards and ethical patient care, the increased complexity of managing patient health puts legal resources at the forefront of the biotech industry.

The recent emergence of biomedical law requires highly skilled lawyers to synthesize the intersection of numerous traditional law fields. This year's nominees have decades of cumulative legal practice and exemplify the high caliber of legal dexterity required to lead their organizations to success.

Among this year's awardees, Kening Li, General Counsel and VP of Corporate Development for GenScript, stands out for his 26 years of legal experience, which combined with a PhD in molecular biology, provides a uniquely remarkable depth of industry knowledge. Annie McGuire, General Counsel and Chief People Officer for Veracyte, boasts more than 15 years of legal leadership experience, and is known for her guidance on MyoKardia's $13 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. And Irene Pleasure, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Arsenal Biosciences, carries an astounding 22 years of experience in life science law, ranging from large global life science companies to small biotechnology firms.

Awardees were carefully selected through a methodical nomination process and chosen for their unique capabilities, exemplary leadership, and dedicated passion to the industry. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 General Counsels in Biotechnology of 2024.

This year's awardees include Michael Macdougall (EMD Serono) and Vanina De Verneuil (VIR Biotechnology), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

