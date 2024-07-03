Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 General Counsels in Financial Services of 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Financial Services of 2024.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Financial Services of 2024. In the evolving landscape of financial services, the role of General Counsels has remained instrumental, navigating complex legal frameworks while steering their organizations toward compliance, innovation, and sustainable growth. For every 1,750 employees in the financial sector, there is one General Counsel — which is more than double the average across other industries. Identifying the top 25 General Counsels in this dynamic sector was a pursuit in discerning excellence among hundreds of individuals who adeptly balance legal acumen with strategic foresight.

Among the many impressive individuals recognized on this list is Joseph Cohen. As Athene's Executive VP and GC, he oversees the legal department of a leading retirement services company with $320 billion of total assets and operations in the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. At PayJoy, GC and CCO Denisse Becerra supports a top global fintech company that offers affordable smartphone access and credit to millions in emerging markets. And, as GC of NMI, Julie Lickstein oversees a global leader in embedded payments, powering more than $200 billion in payment volumes every year.

These trailblazing General Counsels and their fellow honorees have distinguished themselves in the realm of financial services. From groundbreaking regulatory interpretations to navigating disruptive technologies, they embody an unwavering commitment to the ethical underpinnings of the financial world.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 General Counsels in Financial Services for 2024.

This year's awardees include Julie Lickstein (NMI), Denisse Becerra (Payjoy), Amanda Hawley (Atria Wealth Solutions), Lucas Moskowitz (Robinhood), and Jessica Wilde (VFI Corporate Finance), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

About Attorney Intel

Attorney Intel provides news and information on notable law firms and the broader legal industry. The site is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals knowledgeable on the various firms and attorneys that make up the legal sector. Attorney Intel and its affiliates circulate its content to over 30,800 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Attorney Intel, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://attorneyintel.com/

SOURCE Attorney Intel