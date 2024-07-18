Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 General Counsels in Insurance of 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Insurance of 2024.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Insurance of 2024. General Counsels play a pivotal role in the insurance industry, deftly navigating intricate legal frameworks while guiding their organizations through compliance, public policies, claims management, and progress. With insurance litigation increasing over the past few years, and over 40% of GCs now overseeing risk across various industries, the importance of their contributions is clear. Selecting the top 25 General Counsels in this dynamic field was a quest to recognize excellence among numerous individuals who expertly blend legal expertise with a keen understanding of the insurance industry.

Among the many impressive individuals recognized on this list is Bradley Burd of GoHealth. As General Counsel, he supports a mission to improve healthcare access in America by engaging with risk-takers, innovators, and collaborators to craft individualized, simplified healthcare solutions for consumers. There's also Tami Stevenson, who helped create an over $400 million division at Crawford & Company — the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations. And in the last 14 years, GC Jessica McGrath has helped CRDN — the industry leader in content restoration services for insured casualties — navigate through multiple sales and acquisitions, as well as the expansion of the company's footprint and service offerings.

These recognized individuals have set themselves apart in the domain of insurance services. From public policy knowledge and claims management to protecting brands and individuals across the country, they exemplify an unwavering dedication to the ethical foundations of the insurance industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 General Counsels in Insurance for 2024.

This year's awardees include Terry Burston (Amalgamated Life Insurance Company), Chris Pinney (Sedgwick), Rachel Jrade-Rice (Next Insurance), Leslie Shaunty (Skyward Specialty Insurance), Michael Lanza (Selective Insurance), and Jessica McGrath (CRDN General and Specialty Contents Restoration), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

